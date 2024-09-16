Michigan Gaming Control Board announces appointment of Mark Evenson to board

Evenson’s appointment will continue through December 31 2026.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has announced Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s appointment of Mark Evenson as a new board member, representing the Republican Party. Evenson’s appointment took effect on September 10 and will continue through December 31, 2026.

Evenson is the chief financial officer at Diversified Members Credit Union. He succeeds Robert Anthony, a senior risk and quality partner of Pricewaterhouse Coopers. Anthonyhad resigned.

With experience in management and corporate finance, Evenson served for four years on the board of directors of the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce, including a year as the chairman of the board. He has also held volunteer positions as a trustee with the Plymouth Canton Schools Educational Excellence Foundation and as a volunteer with the Plymouth Community United Way.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “We are excited to welcome Mark Evenson to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. His extensive background in corporate finance and community service will be invaluable as we continue our mission of ensuring fair and honest gaming operations across Michigan. His leadership will further strengthen our efforts to protect the interests of Michigan’s citizens and uphold the integrity of gaming within the state.”

Evenson commented: “I am humbled by the opportunity to be appointed to serve in this capacity. I’m looking forward to making an impact with the board and our community as a whole.”

The board comprises five Michigan residents, with one member designated as chairperson. Under the Michigan Gaming Control & Revenue Act, no more than three members may belong to the same political party.

