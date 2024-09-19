Igaming and sports betting in Michigan: revenue reaches $224.02m in August

Gross receipts increased 1.4 per cent compared to July.

US.- Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $224.02m in internet gaming and sports betting gross receipts in August. That’s a rise of 1.4 per cent compared to July. Igaming gross receipts totaled $196.66m and sports betting $27.36m.

Combined adjusted gross receipts were $193.2m: $176.9m from igaming and $16.3m from internet sports betting. The online sports betting handle was $280.1m, up 11.9 per cent from July. Operators reported submitting $37.77m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $9.39m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees.

Michigan Gaming Control Board announces appointment of Mark Evenson to board

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) recently announced governor Gretchen Whitmer’s appointment of Mark Evenson as a new board member, representing the Republican Party. Evenson’s appointment took effect on September 10 and will continue through December 31, 2026.

Evenson is the chief financial officer at Diversified Members Credit Union. He succeeds Robert Anthony, a senior risk and quality partner of Pricewaterhouse Coopers. Anthonyhad resigned.