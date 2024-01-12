IGT drops appeal against Gambling Commission over fourth National Lottery licence

IGT dismissed its appeal which was made after the licence was awarded to Allwyn Entertainment.

UK.- The British Gambling Commission has confirmed that online gambling operator International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has dropped its appeal against the awarding of the country’s fourth National Lottery licence to Allwyn Entertainment.

IGT had previously sought to appeal the decision in the UK Court of Appeal and had requested permission to do so on September 21, 2023. The appeal came after the Gambling Commission decided to award the National Lottery licence to Allwyn. However, the High Court ruled on July 28, 2023, that the company did not have the right to appeal the decision.

On January 9, 2024, the Court of Appeal granted IGT’s request to dismiss its appeal, following IGT stating that it will no longer pursue a claim for damages against the Gambling Commission.

In its announcement following the decision the Commission stated: “We remain resolute that we have run a fair and robust competition, and that our evaluation has been carried out fairly and lawfully in accordance with our statutory duties.”

See also: British Gambling Commission issues fine against Gamesys

“Our priority is to continue to work to implement our decision for the benefit of participants and good causes. The Fourth National Lottery Licence is due to be granted on 1 February 2024.”

Finally, the Commission explained: “Allwyn has committed to investment in the National Lottery that is expected to deliver growth and innovation across the National Lottery’s products and channels, resulting in increased contributions to Good Causes, subject to the protection of participants and propriety.”