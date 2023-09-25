IGSA forms Cyber Resiliency Committee

The creation of the new committee by the International Gaming Standards Association follows high-profile cyberattacks against casino operators.

US.- The International Gaming Standards Association has announced the creation of a new Cyber Resiliency Committee that will set standards for cyber risk management, cybersecurity governance and control standards for casino operators and the wider ecosystem.

The creation of the group, which will be supported by Aristocrat Technologies, Light & Wonder and AXES.ai, comes after high-profile cyberattack against MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment this month. The incidents affected the casino operators’ IT systems in the US. Caesars Entertainment is said to have paid a $30m ransom to prevent hackers from disclosing stolen data from its loyalty programme database.

Rarle G Hall, chairman of IGSA and CEO of AXES.ai, said: “It is very inspiring to see IGSA Platinum and Gold members come together rapidly to address the alarming rate of increase of cybersecurity issues in our industry.

“Our members are clear that cybersecurity has to be a top priority for all gaming suppliers in our industry to protect operators and our industry at large. A sincere thank you to Aristocrat Technologies and Light & Wonder for stepping up to lead this initiative to improve our industry.”

“IGSA is being called to lead a concerted effort to create cyber standards to protect our industry and that is exactly what we will do thanks to the incredible leadership within our Platinum and Gold members,” said Peter DeRaedt, president of IGSA.

“This committee will solicit experts within our membership to create ready-to-use standards to improve cyber resilience. We are grateful that our chairman, Earle G Hall, has volunteered to act as interim chair, to lead this committee that we anticipate will offer much needed guidance and support to our industry.”