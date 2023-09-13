FBI starts investigation into cyberattack against MGM Resorts

The cyberattack affected some of MGM Resorts International’s computer systems.

US.- The FBI has started an investigation after a cybersecurity issue affected some of MGM Resorts International’s computer systems in the US. The operator contacted law enforcement and cybersecurity experts over the incident, which began on Sunday (September 10) and affected credit card transactions and other computerised systems.

The FBI said an investigation has begun, but special agent Mark Neria, spokesperson for the bureau in Las Vegas, said there was no further information.

In a statement posted on X after the incident, MGM Resorts said: “MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company’s systems. Promptly after detecting the issue, we quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts. We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems.

On September 12, the company updated the statement announcing that resorts, including dining, entertainment, and gaming were operational.

MGM posted: “As an update to our previous statement, our resorts, including dining, entertainment, and gaming are currently operational, and continue to deliver the experiences for which MGM is known. Our guests remain able to access their hotel rooms and our Front Desk staff is ready to assist our guests as needed. We appreciate your patience.”