iGP and Amigo Gaming agree igaming Deck aggregation partnership

iGP has entered a partnership with Amigo Gaming, integrating popular titles like Jaguar Treasures and Frozen Crown into iGP’s central hub, igaming Deck.

Press release.- iGP, a creator and provider of igaming technology solutions, has signed a deal with Amigo Gaming that will see the supplier provide its gaming content to operators.

This partnership will see a number of popular Amigo Gaming titles made available to operators in multiple jurisdictions worldwide via igaming Deck. These games include hits such as Jaguar Treasures, Frozen Crown and Crystal Hunters.

iGaming Deck is iGP’s new centralised hub, providing the world’s leading operators with an extensive collection of popular casino games, including games developed by established brands and up-and-coming studios.

iGP’s aggregation hub boasts comprehensive dashboards giving users a holistic view of their casino activity and dedicated technical support throughout the integration process.

Elliott Banks, sales director at iGP, said: “We launched iGaming Deck this September, and the addition of Amigo Gaming content truly amplifies our sense of momentum. This is an exciting period for iGP, particularly for our aggregator team. Forging partnerships like this one is incredibly fulfilling, it brings their innovative vision to fruition, enhancing the way games reach end users.”

Marga Fernández, director of business development at Amigo Gaming, added: “We are thrilled to join forces with iGP. We believe that this partnership will allow us to broaden the reach of our slots to a wider audience, delivering an exceptional gaming experience.”

To discover more about iGP you can schedule a meeting with iGP’s Business Development manager Julia Uskova and Sales Director Elliott Banks at ICE London by emailing [email protected].