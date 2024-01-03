IGP hires former Pariplay VP Dirk Camilleri as chief product officer

Dirk joins iGP with more than eight years of experience in key roles across the igaming industry.

Press release.- iGP, a creator and provider of igaming technology solutions, has bolstered its C-level team with the appointment of Dirk Camilleri as chief product officer.

Dirk joins iGP with more than eight years of experience in key roles across the igaming industry, this includes his most recent position as vice president of Product at Pariplay.

Elsewhere Camilleri has worked as chief product and technology officer at Green Jade Games, head of Casino at Global Gaming Group, head of Gaming Product at Jackpotjoy Group and platform product owner – Gaming at Betsson Group.

His new role will see him lead iGP’s product team, focusing on developing a compelling roadmap that aligns with market trends and company goals. In addition, he will further refine the company’s current offering based on customer feedback.

This appointment marks the first in a string of new hire announcements in 2024 as iGP continues to grow following its highly successful rebrand last Summer.

Giovanni Paticchio, CEO of iGP, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Dirk to iGP. With the products we have today and with Dirk’s help, the product we plan to launch next year puts iGP in a great position to deliver even more value to our clients and entertainment to their customers.”

Dirk Camilleri, chief product officer at iGP, added: “iGP is a company that has grand ambitions to be the very best in the business when it comes to its Product offering. I could not be more excited to play a key part in the delivery of these top-quality products and services, looking forward to be part of our exciting growth story.”