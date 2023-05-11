Record registrations for iGB L!VE

The event is being held 11 – 14 July at the RAI Amsterdam.

Press release.- Interest in iGB L!VE is running at a record high with over 1,000 industry professionals signed up to attend the event within a week of registration opening. The event is being held 11 – 14 July at the RAI Amsterdam,

Naomi Barton, portfolio director responsible for the iGB events brand stated: “The campaign that we are deploying for iGB L!VE 2023 is entitled ‘Another Level’ and the response that we have received just a week into registration echoes that theme. Pre-registration is literally at another level – so much so that we are tracking ahead of last year’s like-for-like figures which ultimately saw iGB L!VE set a new attendance record of 5,022, representing a 7 pr cent uplift on the previous best which was set in 2019.”

She continued: “As an organiser, we are always looking at ways in which we can enhance the stakeholder experience and continue to grow attendance. The most effective way of achieving that core objective is to simply consult with our igaming customers and wherever possible implement their requests as part of the show offering. In this way, iGB L!VE directly reflects the needs of the industry sector that it serves.”

iGB L!VE provides a vital mid-year opportunity to connect with the industry’s best affiliates, suppliers and operators and in the process take businesses to another level of growth.

The show provides insight and access to the most advanced online betting and game development, helps reduce acquisition spend, assists business owners to enhance player retention strategies and converts expert-led insights into tangible business growth strategies.

Affiliates attending iGB L!VE will be able to maximise ROI through the development of the very best business partnerships and the conversion of high-quality leads, form collaborative relationships in both Europe and the rest of the world, and learn the latest tips from industry thought leaders.