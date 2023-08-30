iGaming Platform signs Fast Track as new CRM partner

This deal will enable iGaming Platform’s partners to benefit from Fast Track’s exclusive real-time data capabilities.

iGaming Platform partners with Fast Track, leveraging real-time data for tailored marketing and elevated player engagement.

Press release.- iGaming Platform (iGP), a renowned provider of iGaming solutions, has sealed a partnership with CRM specialist Fast Track.

Founded in 2016, Fast Track is the only player engagement platform created specifically for the iGaming industry that pioneers CRM digitalisation.

The company works with more than 100 operators globally to deliver bespoke experiences to players using flexible, open solutions that can be tailored to each client’s needs and priorities.

This deal will enable iGaming Platform’s partners to benefit from Fast Track’s exclusive real-time data capabilities, providing comprehensive insights into players. Importantly, it will allow operators to roll out hyper-personalised marketing campaigns at scale.

Celebrating the partnership, Matthew Calascione, chief operations officer at iGP, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have signed a deal to utilise Fast Track’s market-leading CRM tools. These will empower iGP to leverage extended segmentation capabilities and see our customers significantly increase engagement among players, a vital necessity for operators.

“We look forward to working with Fast Track and growing alongside them in the coming months and years, for what we hope will be a long and fruitful relationship.”

Luis Sangiovanni, chief marketing officer at Fast Track, added: “Fast Track CRM and iGaming Platform form the perfect partnership, bringing together the best of both worlds.

“Fast-Track’s leading technology ensures seamless customer interactions and personalised experiences, while IGP’s cutting-edge platform offers a superior gaming experience. This collaboration redefines the way we engage with players and sets new industry standards.”

To discover more about iGaming Platform, the industry’s hidden gem, people can schedule a meeting with iGP’s Business Development Manager Julia Uskova and Sales Director Elliott Banks at SBC Barcelona by emailing sales@igamingplatform.com.