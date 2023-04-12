Fast Track and Enteractive: A high-octane partnership to enhance iGaming player retention and engagement

Key industry players collaborate to enhance personalised experiences and increase player value.

Press release.- Fast Track is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Enteractive, a specialist in player engagement for sports betting and iGaming. The collaboration aims to improve the way operators manage customer relationships and increase player value through the seamless integration of both companies’ advanced technologies.

Fast Track’s CRM platform, known for its AI-driven personalised player experience and real-time lifecycle automation, will work with Enteractive’s (Re)Activation Cloud, a unique platform that enables operators to have personalised one-to-one conversations with their churned or inactive players. This partnership will enable operators to improve player engagement, optimise marketing efforts and promote responsible gaming.

Luis Sangiovanni, chief marketing officer at Fast Track, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Enteractive and integrate our innovative technologies to provide a comprehensive solution for the iGaming industry. This strategic partnership will help operators create personalised experiences for their players, driving loyalty and ultimately increasing player value”.

Andrew Foster, chief business officer at Enteractive, added: “Our collaboration with Fast Track represents a significant step forward in the development of player retention. By integrating our (Re)Activation Cloud with Fast Track’s CRM platform, we can provide operators with an exceptional level of insight and control over their customer relationships, enabling them to build lasting connections with their players whilst ensuring responsible gaming.”

Both Fast Track and Enteractive are committed to helping operators excel in a competitive market by providing innovative solutions that enable them to build strong, loyal customer bases.