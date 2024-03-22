iGaming Ontario seeks proposals for centralised self-exclusion solution

Proposals can be submitted until April 24.

Canada.- iGaming Ontario (iGO) has started seeking for proposals a centralised self-exclusion solution that will enable players to self-exclude from all Ontario-regulated igaming operators in a single registration process. Proposals can be submitted until April 24.

The winning bidder will be expected to develop and implement a solution that integrates with all operator systems, including Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG)’s igaming site.

iGO stated: “Partnering with iGO on this multi-year project offers a unique and exciting opportunity for forward-thinking and innovative organizations prepared to make a lasting positive impact on the igaming landscape in Ontario”.

AGCO introduces ban on athletes in Ontario igaming advertising

A ban on the use of athletes in igaming advertising and marketing came into effect in Ontario in February. The amended standards prohibit registered Ontario igaming operators from using athletes, active or retired, in igaming marketing and advertising, except for the exclusive purpose of advocating for responsible gambling practices. The standards also restrict the use of celebrities, role models, social media influencers, entertainers, cartoon figures and symbols that “would likely be expected to appeal to minors”.