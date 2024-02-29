AGCO introduces ban on athletes in Ontario igaming advertising

The new restrictions came into effect on February 28.

The update restricts what public figures can be used in advertising.

Canada.- A ban on the use of athletes in igaming advertising and marketing has come into effect in Ontario.

The amended standards prohibit registered Ontario igaming operators from using athletes, active or retired, in igaming marketing and advertising, except for the exclusive purpose of advocating for responsible gambling practices. The standards also restrict the use of celebrities, role models, social media influencers, entertainers, cartoon figures and symbols that “would likely be expected to appeal to minors”.

Last year, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) held consultations on its proposal to ban such ads and received submissions from a range of stakeholders including public health organisations, responsible gambling experts, gaming operators, broadcast and marketing groups and the public.

Ontario igaming market generates CAD$17.2bn in wagers in Q3

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its market performance report for the third quarter of its 2023-2024 fiscal year. It reports that CAD$17.2bn was wagered between October 1 to December 31, 2023, up 21.1 per cent compared to the second quarter of the financial year and also 49.1 per cent higher year-on-year. Gaming revenue was CAD$658m, a 22 per cent increase over Q2 and 44 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

Looking at the total wagers, online casino accounted for CAD$13.7bn, representing 79 per cent in all. A total of CAD$3.1m was wagered through betting and CAD$431m was generated through peer-to-peer poker.