ICE London 2024 features Konami casino slots, systems, and igaming entertainment

Konami is ready to showcase its latest releases at the industry’s annual international event.

Press release.- Konami Gaming has announced a mix of casino advancements coming to this year’s ICE London event, including new land-based games, popular online games, and leading systems technology.

On February 6 – 8, more than 40,000 estimated attendees at ExCeL London, UK, will have the opportunity to experience industry award-winning releases inside Konami Stand #S8-110.

Konami’s DIMENSION cabinet line will cover the stand with several player-favourite slot series, from hit originals like All Aboard and Stuffed Coins to brand extensions like Chili Chili Fire Hot Rush and Fortune Mint Trinity.

Other recognizable Konami brands like Mayan Chief, Bull Mystery, and China Shores will be showcased at ICE London 2024 through the company’s igaming library, which continues to facilitate omnichannel entertainment opportunities across global markets.

The company also reported its SYNKROS casino management system will be another key spotlight, with its comprehensive marketing tool kit and industry-leading reliability.

Eduardo Aching, vice president of international gaming operations at Konami Gaming, said: “This year’s ICE London is a compelling time for Konami’s iGaming, casino systems, and omnichannel offerings, especially considering the high levels of interest last year and in the time since.

“Beyond a diverse lineup of traditional land-based casino slots, Konami is pulling attention from international operators in expanding sectors due to the quality we can offer.”

During the event, Konami will also showcase original new game hits on the award-winning DIMENSION slot cabinet line and recognizable brand extensions.

Fans of Chili Chili Fire will discover a portrait screen version of the fiery Konami classic, with instant credit prize events and linked progressive jackpots.

Player favourite Fortune Mint will make a return with Fortune Mint Trinity. Konami’s world-famous All Aboard slot series will also arrive at ICE 2024 with expanded setup options for differing market currencies. Several stacked screen series will be showcased at this year’s event as well, including Stuffed Coins—one of the industry’s Top Indexing NEW Games – Core, Video Reel for nine consecutive months according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming and Fantini Research (EILERS-FANTINI Central Game Performance Database – Data Through October ’23).

Many of these popular slot brands found at casinos across the globe are also available online through Konami’s igaming library. Throughout ICE London, Konami’s iGaming team will share the latest games available through its Remote Gaming Server (RGS), which integrates with popular back-end systems used by online social and online real money gaming operators.

The company’s SYNKROS casino systems team will also be available throughout ICE 2024 to discuss the latest tools and advancements used by casinos of all sizes to expand their business.

Beyond its reputation as the only casino systems solution with 99.9 per cent availability, according to the company, SYNKROS is recognized for the robust data integrations and customizability of its marketing tool kit.

“Our sights are on expanded reach for omni-channel game opportunities across Europe, with the combination of recognizable land-based and online content only Konami can offer,” said Aching.

“And with more and more inquiries after the award-winning tools from SYNKROS, we also see strong potential for greater partnership and ongoing ties to our valued customers abroad through the latest systems technology we deliver,” he stated.