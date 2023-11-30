Konami Gaming hires gaming product expert Eric Schultz as vice president of studio operations

Konami Gaming taps Eric Schultz to oversee all game development, leveraging his two decades of experience in the industry.

Press release.- Konami Gaming, Inc. announced the appointment of Eric Schultz to vice president of studio operations, to lead overall game development spanning software development, art design, sound design, math design, and project management.

Schultz brings a proven track record of success with Konami, dating back to 2004 when he was brought on to the software engineering team and achieved ongoing promotions to later become senior director of game software engineering in 2014. Backed by more than 20 years of experience in gaming, he returns to Konami to oversee the total operations of the company’s game development.

Steve Sutherland, president and chief executive officer at Konami Gaming, Inc., said: “Eric Schultz brings a demonstrated ability to effectively manage multidisciplinary teams to achieve strong product outcomes in the field for our casino customers and their players.

“Our team is committed to growth in expanding sectors and global markets, and we look forward to continued momentum with Eric’s leadership and cooperative efforts across Konami’s world-class game studios.”