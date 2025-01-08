ICE and iGB Affiliate post ‘sold-out’ signs as the world of gaming heads for Barcelona

With over 70 per cent of the top 25 exhibitors deciding to extend their profile, the event has provided opportunities to add new features and enhance existing ones.

Press release.- ICE and sister show iGB Affiliate are officially sold out with organisers Clarion Gaming announcing that the first editions to be held at the Fira Gran Via Barcelona, January 20 to 22, will feature 1,000 exhibitor brands from 118 countries occupying a total of 120,000 sqm of space. The news means that visitors will be part of the biggest event in the history of the gambling industry surpassing the 100,000 sqm set by ICE/iGB Affiliate in February 2024.

Stuart Hunter, Clarion Gaming managing director, said: “ICE and iGB Affiliate are now officially sold-out, and we are operating a waiting list for 2026. The fact is that we could have sold much more space, but we are committed to a strategy of sustainable growth which means aligning the physical size of the show floor with the continued upward trajectory in visitor numbers which has underpinned and powered the development of ICE for over a decade.”

In addition to providing additional space for exhibitors to showcase their brands the relocation to Fira Gran Via Barcelona has provided opportunities to add new features and enhance existing ones. The first ICE ‘Association Assembly’ has been created to enable trade bodies to promote their values and create new opportunities for the gaming community across every sector and geography.

The enhanced ICE World Gaming Forum (previously ICE VOX) will feature the World Regulatory Briefing, the new Casino & Leaders Conference (formerly the ICC), and the new Esports & Games Conference – formerly the Esports Betting Conference. The World Gaming Forum will deliver exclusive connections and content, in-depth workshops, high-level roundtable discussions, and tailored networking events, providing a home for the industry’s thought leaders, innovators, challengers, and policymakers. It will be situated at the heart of the Fira Gran Via Barcelona and feature an exclusive club-style VIP lounge for delegates and speakers, a dedicated networking garden, and access to a range of concierge services, including early access to the show.

Barcelona will see ICE reinforce its commitment to safer gambling with the launch of the brand-new Sustainable Gambling Zone (SGZ), located in Fast Forward (Halls 4 & 5). Building on the ground-breaking introduction of the Consumer Protection Zone in 2018, the SGZ represents the next evolution in promoting responsible gambling practices and reflects the latest innovations and insights in the sector featuring the leading organizations dedicated to advancing player protection.

Looking ahead to the historic editions of the world’s leading business-to-business events, Stuart Hunter said: “The enthusiasm for Barcelona is palpable with over 70 per cent of the top 25 exhibitors deciding to extend their profile. Fira Gran Via Barcelona will host a record-breaking event that will be packed full of global firsts and brought to life by the smartest minds in gaming and technology-based entertainment.

Once again, ICE and iGB Affiliate will welcome the industry’s leading trade associations, strategic bodies, regulators, CEOs of tier-1 operators and games creators underlining its reputation for being the ‘Davos of Gambling’.”