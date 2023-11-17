IBIA reports 50 cases of suspicious betting in Q3

The IBIA has published its report for the third quarter.

The number of alerts fell by 41 per cent year-on-year.

UK.- The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) has reported 50 suspicious betting cases for the third quarter of 2023. The cases were reported by IBIA members’ global businesses, which comprise more than 125 sports betting brands and over US$137bn in annual betting turnover.

The number of reports was down by 41 per cent year-on-year from 85 in Q3 2022. The reports in Q3 related to eight sports in 21 countries.

Football and tennis remained the sports with the most alerts, together accounting for over half of all reports. Tennis saw the highest number of alerts at 15, a rise of 7 per cent sequentially but a 55 per cent decrease year-on-year. Football saw 13 alerts.

Three alerts related to women-only events and 43 to men-only events. Three corresponded to mixed gender events and one to an animal sport (greyhound racing). Again, Europe accounted for the majority of suspicious bets with 30 alerts, 60 per cent of the total. South America followed with 7 alerts.

IBIA CEO Khalid Ali said: “The quarter saw a continued reduction in alerts with a more than 30% decrease in the first three quarters relative to 2022, with tennis a major contributory factor.

“During the quarter, IBIA and the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) co-hosted a best practice integrity seminar in New York with many of the premier sports and betting operators in the US.

“That cross-sector cooperative approach underlines the strength of our relationship with tennis, as acknowledged by the ITIA, and our shared commitment to working in partnership to combat corruption in that sport.”

For Q2, the IBIA reported a drop in the number of suspicious betting alerts internationally in comparison with Q2 2022. It reported that 50 alerts were made to sporting authorities in the quarter, which is 44 per cent less than in the same quarter last year (88).