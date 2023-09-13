IBIA signs MoU with Buenos Aires lottery

The IBIA has established technical collaboration guidelines with Lotería de la Ciudad.

Argentina. The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Buenos Aires gambling regulator Lotería de la Ciudad. It says the agreement aims to promote the development of a safe, transparent and responsible regulated sports betting market and to discourage all types of unfair or fraudulent practices and the manipulation of sports.

The agreement covers collaboration guidelines for the exchange of technical knowledge and information for the integrity of sports and betting.

IBIA CEO Khalid Ali said: “IBIA is delighted to have reached an agreement with the Lotería de la Ciudad to work collaboratively to protect sports, consumers, and the regulated betting market from match-fixing.

“The association and its members will analyse the betting on their global markets, which cover over $137bn in sports betting revenue per annum, and work closely with the Lotería de la Ciudad to identify and investigate any suspicious betting activity.”

The Lotería de la Ciudad said the sharing of information on suspicious betting would allow feedback on prevention and help improve measures against fraud. In its Q1 integrity report, the IBIA noted nine suspicious betting alerts on Argentinian sporting events.

For Q2, the IBIA reported a drop in the number of suspicious betting alerts internationally in comparison with Q2 2022. It reported that 50 alerts were made to sporting authorities in the quarter, which is 44 per cent less than in the same quarter last year (88).