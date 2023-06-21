Keno isn’t one of the first games many people think of when they go to a casino. But while exciting titles like poker take center stage in many places, you might be one of those people who wants a more lowkey experience. And if you want to be away from the bright lights, Keno offers an excellent opportunity.

When playing Keno, you’ll notice a huge number of similarities to lottery gaming. With this in mind, it’s something that often requires a lot more luck than other table games do. Nonetheless, you can improve your chances of winning if you’re smart with how you approach things.

In this guide, you will discover everything you need to know about playing Keno. Besides finding out how to play Keno full stop, you’ll learn more about how to improve your chances of winning. On top of that, you will discover which numbers are most commonly drawn – plus much more.

Does this sound interesting to you? Great. Then, without further ado, let’s look at how to play Keno (and, most importantly, how to win!).

What Is Keno?

Keno is a casino game that features a card with multiple numbers. It’s very similar to the lottery that you might be used to, but the main difference is that it’s usually played in casinos – rather than if you were to play in kiosks.

On a Keno card, you’ll typically receive two sets of numbers. The first set goes from one through 40, whereas the second ranges from 41-80. In some versions of Keno, you might see both of these sets grouped together in one space.

When playing Keno, you choose how much you want to pay for each play. In this sense, it bears similarities to many table games – such as poker – which allow you to determine what your stake is for every game.

You can also choose how many draws in a row you’d like to play, and the same is true for how many numbers you want to play in total. The game is particularly popular in the US, and many states let you play it. You can also play Keno in multiple parts of Canada.

Keno Payouts

Learning about what Keno is, and how you play it, are both important. But what’s also crucial is that you know about the different payouts in Keno.

Payouts in Keno are known as pay tables. Multiple factors depend on how much you receive in your payout. One key influence in how much you get paid will depend on how much you staked, and again, this is not too different from what you’ll find with different table casino games.

However, the amount you win in Keno depends on more than how much you staked. You’ll also need to think about how many numbers you’re going to pick in your bet.

As is the case with other casino games like roulette, the numbers you choose can impact how much you win. Some are more likely to land, but because of this, the odds will naturally be lower. As a result, it’s worth thinking about finding a balance between good odds and numbers that are still likely to land.

What Are the Best Numbers for Keno?

The best numbers for Keno will depend on varying factors, and it’s worth noting that even if you choose these, you are not guaranteed to win. Each game is different, and this is even more the case if you play games across different state lotteries, casinos, and whatnot.

If we were to look at which numbers landed, however, you’ll find a bit of guidance with which ones might be a better choice to opt for when you play Keno. 1 is one of the most commonly drawn numbers in Keno, and so is 4. However, those are the only two that are quite frequent if we talk about lower numbers.

Keno numbers are quite evenly distributed across the 80-number board. 72 is another commonly-drawn number, for example, and you will also find some luck in some cases if you opt for 23 and 34 instead.

You can also find value in choosing numbers other than those that we’ve already mentioned. For example, 35 and 44 also have a lot of frequent draws. On top of that, you can find use from picking the likes of 58 and 78.

It’s important to note that when you look for the best Keno numbers online, you will find lots of differing opinions. Whether you choose numbers that are clustered in one place, or those that are more spread out over multiple parts of the card, is up to you. It’s also okay to change your preferences based on what you think will give you a better chance of winning for your specific game. You might also want to check patterns from other Keno games related to your specific casino or state lottery, if possible.

How to Win at Keno

Now that you know more about the basics of playing Keno, you’re ready to figure out how you can win when playing the game. To win at Keno, you need to match your numbers with what the dealer draws.

Your winning amount will depend not just on what we mentioned earlier, but also what the specific casino’s payout percentage is for the game that you’re playing. Some will offer a larger percentage than others, which might result in a better reward for your efforts.

When choosing numbers that you think will win in Keno, you can either pick them manually or get a random generator to choose them for you. Your choice doesn’t matter, and you’ll still receive your winnings as long as you put them on your card. You’ll naturally have more options for random choices if you play Keno online instead of in person.

The Best Keno Numbers Combinations

When looking at how you can win in Keno, checking the best individual numbers is a good starting point. However, it’s not the only thing you should look at. Of course, you’ll need to get winning combinations if you want to win in Keno – and it’s worth taking a step back to think about how you can choose these in more of an optimal manner.

If we look at the best number combinations in Keno, we’ll see that choosing five numbers is often the wisest option for maximizing your chances of winning. In some cases, players have found success when they’ve picked clusters that are at the lower end of the scale. So, if you’re a beginner to Keno, you may wish to also consider doing this.

Many of the most commonly-chosen numbers feature closer to the middle of the card, too. With that in mind, another possible option is to pick numbers that are between 25 and 40 – and again, you may also wish to opt for a five-number combination.

However, you’ll need to experiment and see which numbers work best for you. On top of that, you will also have to think about whether your main choices are particularly applicable to the game you’re currently playing.

Keno Strategies: What Are the Best Keno Strategies?

Okay, so you’ve now got a better understanding of multiple aspects in Keno. With that out of the way, and now that you know how to play Keno on a basic level, let’s look at some strategies you can implement to increase your chances of winning.

Don’t Go Crazy With the Numbers

When you play Keno for the first time, it’s easy to get carried away and choose a bigger range of numbers. But doing so is not always the smartest idea, and you could end up causing more problems for yourself than it’s worth. Instead, you should stick with between four and six numbers in most cases – unless you think that the current situation warrants a different approach.

You should also try to think more strategically with how you choose the specific numbers you select for each game. In some cases, you might feel like you’re better off clustering everything close together. But in other instances, it might make more sense to spread your numbers across more of the card.

Look for Better Odds

Many of the tips we mention in this guide are transferable to multiple games of Keno in all kinds of casinos. But in some cases, that is not going to be true – and you’ll need to think more closely on a casino-to-casino basis.

In some cases, you will find better odds at some casinos than others. The payout margins will also be better, which means that you’ll get more from what you put in. While you can check to see which venues in your local area offer more interesting odds, that’s not your only option. You also have the choice to look online and see if there are better choices to play.

Play for Free Online Before

Every game you play is going to feel significantly different when money is involved, compared to if you played for free online. However, if you aren’t familiar with the rules of Keno, it’s worth playing for free online before you start to actually wager real-life money on your games. You will find plenty of places where you can practice without needing to part ways with your cash, and several casino websites will facilitate demo versions of their games.

In addition to playing Keno online before wagering real-life money, you might also want to consider buying a physical version of the game. You can find various options in this respect online, and you can get a feel for what it’s like to fill out the cards and whatnot. You might want to invite a few friends over to play if you’d prefer to make the thing more social.

Watch a Few Games From the Sidelines

Before playing Keno, it’s worth getting a demonstration of how the game works beforehand. Once you’ve figured out the basics of how to play and win, you can go to your local casino or watch your friends and family play instead.

Once you’ve got to grips with how you would play Keno, and how you might win at it, you can move on and try the game out for yourself.

Consider How Many Games You Want to Play

When playing Keno, it’s worth thinking about the number of games you want to play. You’ll need to place a new wager each time, so understanding this in advance will allow you to budget more appropriately for each of your sessions.

After you know how many games you want to play, you can determine whether you want to be a little more conservative with your number choices – or if it makes sense to be somewhat more daring in your choices.

Knowing how many games you want to play will also help you decide on how much money you feel like you should wager on each of your Keno games.

Where to Find Keno Best Odds

When looking for the best odds in Keno, the best place to start is typically online. You will find a much broader selection, especially if you live in a jurisdiction that has a well-established online gambling market. Many operators will have different benefits and whatnot, and some of these may pride themselves on offering higher payouts. However, you should also consider what the chances are of you winning – as probabilities might also differ depending on where you go.

Another tip for finding the best Keno odds is to look at different casinos in places that you visit. Like when playing online, each of these will have varying odds and payouts. You might also notice a couple of good options in the venues that offer Keno gaming close to where you live.

Everything You Need to Know About Playing Keno

Having read to the end of this guide, you now have a better understanding of what Keno is and how to play it. The game is very easy to understand, and you shouldn’t have any problems finding a place with the types of payouts and odds that you want. Choosing the right numbers, however, might be a little difficult – and you will often have to rely on luck.

Playing Keno offers several advantages, including the option to try a different form of gaming that’s not as intense as the likes of poker. You can also play both online and in person, giving you plenty of choices for whatever best fits your needs.

