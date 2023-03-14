Mega Millions is one of the most popular games in the US, and it’s an excellent way to bring the entire country together. While most states have their own individual lotteries, you will also find that many of them participate in Mega Millions.

Mega Millions takes place multiple times per week, and it offers participants the chance to potentially win big. Even if you don’t make any money from the game, however, you’ll find that it’s a lot of fun to play. However, you might also have lots of questions about it – especially if you’re curious about playing from outside the US.

In this article, you’ll find out everything you need to know about playing Mega Millions online. You’ll learn whether it’s possible to purchase tickets from your computer or smartphone and – if this is possible – where you can.

When reading this article, you’ll also learn more about Mega Millions in general.

What Is Mega Millions?

Mega Millions is a lottery game that takes place in the US; it was originally launched in 2002, though you could only play it in six states at the time. Since then, it has expanded significantly and covers most of the country. You can play Mega Millions in 45 states, along with the US Virgin Islands. District of Columbia, which is where you’ll find Washington DC, also participates in the lottery.

If you win Mega Millions, you have the option of getting paid in a selection of ways. You can also choose whether you’d like to participate in the jackpot or not. Ordinary tickets for Mega Millions cost $2.

Mega Millions takes place twice per week, and it does not stop because of public holidays. Generally speaking, you can expect to see draws take place on Tuesday and Friday each week.

One thing worth noting is that Mega Millions only takes place in the US and some of its territories. If you live outside of the US, you can’t participate in the lottery.

The only US states that don’t participate in Mega Millions are:

Alaska

Nevada

Hawaii

Utah

Alabama

Elsewhere in the US, you’ll be able to play Mega Millions. The way that you buy tickets will differ, however, as we’ll discuss in the next section.

Can You Play Mega Millions Online?

Although you can play Mega Millions in most parts of the US, it’s worth remembering that most states do not sell their tickets online. You can purchase Mega Millions tickets online in nine states, along with the District of Columbia. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of these.

District of Columbia

The Washington DC area has a relatively well-developed online gambling space, considering that it only launched a couple of years ago. You can bet on sports from your mobile device, and playing Mega Millions is also possible.

To buy online tickets for the Mega Millions in the District of Columbia, you’ll need to go to the DC Lottery. After signing up for an account, you can choose your numbers and purchase your tickets for each event.

If you want to play Mega Millions in the District of Columbia, you need to be at least 18 years old. This is unlike sports betting, for which the age is 21.

North Dakota

North Dakota is another state that allows you to play Mega Millions online. You can purchase your tickets by going to the North Dakota Lottery app and choosing your numbers. However, if you later decide that you want to purchase some of your tickets in person, you also have that option.

When playing Mega Millions in North Dakota, you must – like in the District of Columbia – be at least 18 years old. If you win, you can claim your prize by going to one of the designated places in person.

North Carolina

North Carolina is one of many states in the US that offers legalized online sports betting. And in addition to placing money on your favorite sports teams, you can also play Mega Millions by downloading the NC Education Lottery app and choosing the numbers you think will win.

If you live in North Carolina and you’d like to buy tickets for Mega Millions, you must be at least 18 years old. You’ll find plenty of places to purchase tickets in person if you decide that’s what you’d rather do.

Georgia

At the time of writing in February 2023, Georgia had not legalized sports betting. However, you can still play Mega Millions online if you happen to live in the state. You can download the official state lottery app to choose your numbers and buy your tickets; you can also find the winning numbers on the lottery’s website.

If you want to play more than once, you’ll also find an option to purchase tickets for three and 10 games, respectively. Note that you won’t get a discount on these – but it’s arguably more convenient to purchase things in bulk.

The legal age for buying Mega Millions tickets in Georgia is 18.

Kentucky

Kentucky is another state that does not have legal online sports betting – though this could change in the future. Moreover, you can’t play online casino games in the state (although you will find a selection of land-based venues dotted throughout Kentucky).

The good news is that, despite its relatively restricted gambling laws, you can purchase Mega Millions tickets online. Doing so is pretty simple; all you need to do is download the app and pick your numbers. Like most states, you can decide if you want to play the normal version of the game – or if you’d like to enter the jackpot.

To play Mega Millions in Kentucky, you must be at least 18 years old.

Illinois

Illinois has legal sports betting, and you will also find the opportunity to play Mega Millions here. To do so, you can use the Illinois lottery app; if you want to keep track of your progress, you can always go to the official website to find the numbers that have been drawn.

Like the other states we’ve mentioned so far, you need to be 18 or older to play Mega Millions in Illinois.

Which Other States Let You Buy Mega Millions Tickets Online?

In addition to the states we’ve already mentioned, you can buy Mega Millions tickets online in a handful of other parts of the US.

Virginia is one of the states that have made it easy for people to buy Mega Millions tickets online. Meanwhile, if you live in Pennsylvania, you’ll similarly have the option to participate without needing to visit a land-based outlet.

Michigan has a well-developed lottery scene, and you can participate in Mega Millions by purchasing your tickets online instead of doing so in real life. The same is true for New Hampshire, which has also legalized online sports wagering.

How Late Can I Buy a Mega Millions Ticket Tonight?

The cut-off point for buying Mega Millions tickets depends on where you live. It also depends on whether you’ve got a draw coming up. In the District of Columbia, for example, you can buy your tickets until 22:45 local time on the day of a draw; the event takes place at 23:00.

What Time Do They Stop Selling Mega Millions Tickets?

In other parts of the US, you might have to deal with different times and deadlines. For example, the latest you can purchase tickets in Georgia is 22:00 on the day of a draw. It’s worth having a look at your local state lottery website and determining when you need to have your tickets bought by.

Can You Buy Mega Millions Online From Another State?

One of the most frequently asked questions is whether you can participate in Mega Millions from different states. And for the most part, the answer is no – you cannot buy online tickets if you live in another state.

You might be able to purchase them from a land-based seller if you don’t live in a state. However, it’s worth remembering that you might not have the opportunity to claim your prize if you win. So, in reality, doing so is quite pointless.

If you live outside the US, you’re also not able to participate in Mega Millions. And if you live in one of the states that don’t take part in the draw, you’ll need to move to one that does if you want to play.

What Are the 5 Most Common Mega Millions Numbers?

When choosing the numbers on your Mega Millions tickets, knowing which ones frequently pop up is a good idea. Generally speaking, you can expect these ones to show up the most often:

59

20

46

15

13

13 also features regularly in the Mega Balls. The others that are the most common are:

22

18

7

6

So, there you have it. Now that you’ve read to the end of this article, you have all the information you need to know about buying Mega Millions tickets online. Generally speaking, most of the US does not allow you to do this – but a handful of states do. However, you’ll need to be a resident to make the most of this opportunity.

If you live somewhere else in the US, you’ll still find plenty of retailers that sell Mega Millions tickets. For those living in another country, you will – unfortunately – not be able to participate.

