Dice is one of the oldest games around, and countless variations have arisen over the years. You’ll find games of this kind in many of the world’s most popular casinos, and rolling dice is equally as popular with classic board games at the Christmas table.

Knowing how to play dice can, however, get confusing – thanks largely to the number of games that are available. Before you jump in and try it, you should learn the basics. If that’s what you’re looking for, you’re in the right place.

Today, we’ll show you everything you need to know about playing dice.

What Types of Dice Games Are There?

Before we go into more depth about how you can play dice, let’s first look at the different types of dice games you’ll find. Here, you’ll discover a selection of the most common ones – along with a brief explanation for each of them.

10,000

10,000 is one of the best dice games for beginners. As you might have guessed from the name, you can win by hitting a score of 10,000. However, you could also potentially secure victory if you exceed that score.

How you get points in 10,000 depends on what you roll. If you get six ones, for example, you’ll score 8,000. Six-of-a-kind reaps the biggest rewards for all numbers, with 3-5 also paying highly. You can, however, also get points for rolling singles.

You might have heard of 10,000 referred to in the past as Ten Grand and many similar names. The game is particularly prominent in the UK.

Yahtzee

Yahtzee is a classic that you might well have played with your friends or family at Thanksgiving or Christmas before. If you’re reading this from the Nordic region, you might also have heard of Yatzy – which is quite similar.

Yahtzee has five dice, and you receive points depending on what you roll. You get up to three rolls per round, and you can play with as many people as you want – as long as at least two are playing at any given time.

To win at Yahtzee, you need to get a higher score than everyone else. The game has 13 rounds altogether, and you’ll fill out your scores on a sheet of paper.

Table Games

If you visit a casino, you’ll notice that many table games feature dice. Craps is one of the most popular examples, and the game is also played between friends throughout the US outside of casinos. Meanwhile, in poker, you’ll use five dice when playing – and these are the same size as the dice you’d use in other games.

Sic Bo also involves dice. And while Blackjack typically does not, you can always include dice if you want to try something a little different from the cards that are normally used.

The rules for each of these games differ, and you’ll also find different variations to keep in mind. In addition to playing dice-based table games at real-life casinos, you can also find plenty of places online that allow you to do the same.

Sagrada

Sagrada is another popular game that involves dice, and it’s one of the newer options on our list – having originally been introduced in 2017. Each time you play it, you’ll typically do so with between one and four players. As you might have guessed from the name, it was inspired by the Sagrada Familia building in Barcelona.

During Sagrada, your aim is to create a stained glass window. You play each game for 10 rounds, and you’ll receive a board on which you can bring your artwork to life. Sagrada is a great choice if you’re a beginner to dice games, with the rules being quite easy to follow.

Board Games

Besides Sagrada, you’ll find several other board games that involve dice. Monopoly is one option that you’ve almost certainly heard of; this iconic title has several themed board games, and you’ll choose an icon that you can control during the game.

In Monopoly, you can buy different types of properties and earn fake money. On top of that, you can pick up cards that are the luck of the draw.

Another board game that you might have played, and which also involves dice, is backgammon. You’ll find this one in lots of arcade-style bars around the world, and it’s also a common feature in many households. On top of that, you can choose House of Fortune – which is also frequently played in casinos.

What Is Shooting Dice?

Shooting dice is similar to craps, but it’s easier for beginners to understand. You might also have heard of the game referred to as street craps or street dice.

When you play shooting dice, you’ll play with two dice. You will need to hit them against a wall – and before doing that, you can place bets on what you think you’ll end up rolling. Shooting dice can be played with as many people as you want, so it’s a great game if you’re organizing a bigger get-together.

How you shoot the dice when it’s your round is up to you. Before you try complicated techniques, it’s worth familiarizing yourself with the rules.

How to Shoot Dice?

To shoot your dice, you need to throw them against a wall. It’s not uncommon when shooting dice to perform a throw where you aren’t facing the wall, but you move your dice in that direction.

As we mentioned in the previous section, getting started is the most important thing. Once you know the basics of shooting dice, you can incorporate more complex movements and whatnot into your strategy.

Dice Rules

Okay, so you now know more about the different types of dice games that you’ll find when playing. On top of that, you know how to play street craps – so you can always start there if you want a gambling-style game. Now, let’s look at some of the most common rules that you’ll find in many of the games that you will probably want to play.

How to Roll Dice

Rolling dice is largely the same across all kinds of games. You’ll need a sturdy and ideally flat surface, and you should ensure that you stay within the perimeters if playing a board game that asks you to do that.

You will then need to gently roll your dice. Within a few seconds, you should see the numbers that you’ve ended up with.

Of course, the process for rolling dice might still differ depending on the game you play. So, you should read the manual before you start.

Deciding on Turns

For most dice games, you’ll take turns to roll within each round. Before you get started, however, you should figure out who’s doing what and when they will. The easiest way, in many cases, is to roll dice and determine who’ll go first. You can then also determine the order for everyone else thereafter.

Another way you can decide who goes first is by voluntarily choosing one person. After that, everyone else can pick when they take their turn. The order doesn’t matter so much in most cases.

Numbers

Most dice are numbered 1-6. It’s quite rare to get three of a kind and above, which is why these often have the highest potential payouts. It’s worth looking at the point-scoring systems for each game you play beforehand, as these can vary quite significantly.

Some boards have higher and lower tiers, which can determine your end result. So, it’s again important to keep these in mind.

Tips on Winning at Dice

Having covered the different types of dice games and some of their basic rules, we’ll now provide some tips to help you get the most out of your sessions. You can maximize your chances of winning by trying these tips.

Play Free Games First

Before you jump into playing casino games, you should try the free versions of each game. Otherwise, your experience will not be as enjoyable. You’ll also probably lose more money than you otherwise would have if you don’t, which means you will have to stop playing quicker.

Don’t be Too Aggressive With Your Rolling

It can be easy to think that the more aggressive you roll or shoot your dice, the better your results will be. However, this is often not the case. Instead of going over the top, a gentler roll is often a much better choice.

Everything You Need to Know About Playing Dice in One Place

Having read this guide, you should have a better understanding of how to play dice. You can choose from several interesting games, with some purely for entertainment purposes and others involving the opportunity to win money. When you go to a casino, you will find a broad selection of classics – such as poker – along with some hidden gems as well.

The rules for each type of dice game differ, and it’s worth taking some time to understand what you need to do for each one before getting fully involved. Some games are easier to learn than others, and it’s worth trying the free versions before you get involved in others.

