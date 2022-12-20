How to gain in igaming with AI tools in 2023

Daria Maichuk, Head of Customer Service at RichAds ad network, explains all the peculiarities of working with iGaming.

Daria Maichuk, Head of Customer Service at RichAds ad network, explains all the peculiarities of working with iGaming offers as well as sharing top-notch GEOs and traffic sources for them.

What’s more, she speaks about the predictions of 2023 and advanced features to simplify the work.

What traffic sources work well with iGaming now? What will continue converting in 2023?

As for our platform, the classics are pop and push ads. This is the basics to start with and not be mistaken.

The formats show stable results for many years already. I can see it from my own experience: I have worked with iGaming and the formats for about 4 years, and see the actual outcome.

Push ads have worked well since 2018 and do not seem to slow down. It was the push traffic boom and the World Cup at the same time, so the income of marketers flew to the moon.

The thing is that push ads address a user personally and create an image of a real notification from an app. The format’s really noticeable which is perfect for iGaming vertical, as it’s crucial to catch the user’s attention as soon as possible.

I believe it’ll show great results in 2023 as well. I don’t see any tendency of decreasing when it comes to push ads, they seem to gain momentum each year.

What’s more, in 2023 we look forward to the Safari update. This will allow targeting iOS users on classic push ads and the format will be reborn. The advertisers are bound to get the freshest audience who hasn’t seen the format before. Stay tuned, this has to be a life-changing update.

One more format that’s on the go now is pop ads. Some may say that the format is not relevant for many years, but I can’t agree with that. It’s a perfect match for iGaming offers. From my expertise, I see that pop ads attract a lot of audiences.

They’re a bit aggressive as it’s basically not possible to miss them. I believe it’s only a plus for Betting and Gambling offers and their audience as it’s really impulsive and tends to make fast decisions. Will the format convert in the coming year? I can say yes for sure!

Is there any fresh traffic format that lived up to iGaming in 2022?

Yes. We noticed such a format — it is a direct click (also known as domain or redirect traffic). The format is quite new but has already proven itself as a converting source for iGaming. Let me explain in a few words how it works and why it’s successful.

Basically, redirect ads work in the following way — when a user makes a mistake while typing his request in the address bar, he’s redirected to the advertiser’s website with a similar offer without even realizing it. For instance, he makes a typo when searching for “OneBet” and gets redirected to “OnBet”.

Obviously, the main advantage of the format is that potential clients are already interested in your offer, as they’re looking for something very alike. What’s more, no creatives are required from marketers, just a domain address.

The best strategy when it comes to iGaming GEOs is to keep track of sporting events and always do research.

Having analyzed this year, I can see that direct click ads converted best of all for Betting and Gambling formats as the audience is really warm and interested there. In 2023 this trend is going to continue, as the format will gain popularity due to its skyrocketing results.

Can you name any GEOs with high potential in 2023?

I can try to make some predictions based on what actually had the highest CR in 2022. I’d also like to point out that the best strategy when it comes to iGaming GEOs is to keep track of sporting events and always do research.

We see that Tier 2 and Tier 3 countries dominate in 2022. I believe the trend is going to last as the traffic is cheaper than in Tier 1 and the competition is lower. Furthermore, new casino brands arrive in the regions, and new payment instruments appear.

My overall advice is to concentrate on African GEOs and Brazil for the coming year, stats say they’re gonna rock.

I’ve analyzed top GEOs for each vertical at RichAds now, so for Betting, I’d advise trying South Africa, Bangladesh, Argentina, as well as India and Indonesia. Talking about Gambling, stick to Thailand, Germany, Vietnam, Turkey, and the USA.

What about the creatives for iGaming in 2022 vs 2023? Will there be any change?

I don’t see any global changes coming in terms of creatives, I’d advise focusing on analyzing the market using spy tools as well as making creatives for specific events in advance.

For Event Betting, check out the list of coming events, like the UEFA Nations League or Euro-American Cup, and make creatives with specific players, use bonuses and apply urgency before the game. It’ll motivate potential clients to notice your offer and actually bet on it, the approaches are eternal!

When it comes to Gambling creatives, the approach is even easier: use gamification elements such as spin wheels, and highlight bonuses both on pictures and in the text, this guarantees high CTR. Make registration forms shorter and add fewer fields, this will make the processes faster. Don’t focus only on one audience, use both men and women in your ads.

Any advice on AI tools to use in 2023 for optimization?

Actually, I have plenty of data to share on this topic. In 2022 automated optimization gained lots of popularity among marketers as it makes their work effortless and fast.

For instance, the timeproof and working feature for automated optimization is Target CPA. It literally creates white- and blacklist and Micro bidding according to your desired cost per conversion. You just need to set up a regular campaign, specify your CPA goal and that’s it, no additional work is required from you.

One more function to simplify the optimization process is Automated rules. Again, everything’s dead easy, you just set a rule that will block non-converting or expensive sources instead of you.

For instance, if your CPA is 10, you can create a rule that will add sources that spend 10 dollars and don’t bring any conversions to a blacklist.

Some people prefer manual optimization, in order to make sure they have the best results on their own, but it can be quite time-consuming. But there’s a way to make the process easier as well, using the Optimizer interface.

Basically, it allows you to see all the metrics in one place and black- or whitelist sources in one click. There’s no need to constantly check the outcomes in your tracker, everything’s at hand in one interface.

One more problem that affiliates face is choosing the best bids for a particular offer and GEO, it can be tough to make the market analysis correctly. If you have the issue, I’d highly recommend testing Predictor.

It suggests the best bids and possible traffic volumes for your specific settings. No need to waste time on research, just check out what the algorithm offers and choose the best variant for yourself.

If I were to start in iGaming, which tool would you recommend using and why?

Well, when I think about the best tool for a newbie, the most effective one that comes to my mind is Performance Mode. A newbie is a person who barely knows the industry, he probably won’t bother to set up tracking and do manual optimization, right?

I reckon that yes, that’s why Performance Mode is perfect for beginners. It makes black- and whitelists automatically every day according to your settings.

What’s more, it works without any tracking at all, so zero effort is required from you. Just usual campaign settings, and that’s it, you get the best ROI.

We recently compared a usual campaign with Performance Mode one and the results were marvellous, CR grew by 253% while CPA decreased by 79% which is impressive.