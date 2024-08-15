How to consistently lead in the competitive casino industry: FBM’s video bingo case

Renato Almeida, director at FBM, delves into the strategies that have positioned FBM as a leader in the video bingo segment.

Opinion.- The casino gaming industry can be ferocious to companies daring to be leaders. The fast pace of evolution and the complexity of players’ behaviour present daily challenges to game providers, transforming this ambition into a tough challenge.

FBM has achieved this goal in the long run by following a three-ingredient recipe which turned the brand the reference to beat in the video bingo segment. Let’s explore this formula!

The casino industry has registered impressive growth over the last decade. The number of gaming providers, casino operators, and players has increased significantly as new markets have created and stabilised regulatory frameworks for this industry. This positive evolution raised the competition level, creating a scenario where only the most prepared companies can prosper.

In this challenging context, there are some case studies of longevity and success. FBM fits into this narrative with a deep connection to the appearance, innovation, and expansion of the video bingo category. With over 20 years of active operations in a multi-market logic, the global gaming brand has been able to hold a leading position in the bingo segment by combining:

A close relationship with new technologies;

A portfolio ready to captivate different player profiles;

A product vision able to keep the brand relevant over the years.

Technology impacts all aspects of land-based casino games and FBM uses cutting-edge options on both hardware and software.

Leveraging technological innovations for competitive advantage

Technology is key for any digital business nowadays. In land-based casinos, it has a decisive impact on product performance and aesthetics. The connection to game servers, compatibility with the sound system, cash system and all parts of the casino machines, and the smoothness of animations and sounds in the gaming experience are just a few examples of crucial aspects relying on technology. Consequently, a casino gaming company must make smart tech options to match the latest industry trends.

The holistic approach followed by FBM in the Group of software houses translates to using cutting-edge technologies in the hardware and software fields from product conceptualisation to the final delivery, ensuring that casino operators get high-quality games and solutions.

For example, the FBM Group is already incorporating Artificial Intelligence technologies in several areas of its operation, from game art to game development, enhancing the agility of processes and product performance. This openness to new technologies favours innovation and efficiency, allowing the brand to deliver products that follow excellence standards and put FBM at the forefront of the video bingo segment.

Diversity and strong thrills build a compelling bingo portfolio

Creating a portfolio of video bingos to attract, engage, and retain various player’s profiles from multiple regions of the globe is no easy task. The land-based casino floors offer several alternatives for entertainment besides bingo games, such as table games and the increasingly popular slot titles.

This competition between amusement options raises a few questions: Why would players prefer to play video bingo rather than other gaming offers on the casino floor? Why would players prefer FBM’s video bingos to other casino gaming providers operating in the same game category?

The learnings collected by FBM over two decades of operating in the casino industry allowed the brand to build a selection of video bingos ready to engage with different audiences. The ability to trigger strong thrills is decisive in gaining players’ preference. It is a common feature in a selection of over 60 FBM bingos, divided in four product lines that offer diverse entertainment options.

A diverse portfolio of bingos guarantees that different profiles of players have options available for pleasant gaming experiences.

The diversity of game themes and sub-categories can be a winning opportunity

The brand’s video bingo portfolio allows casino operators from different markets to meet the needs of their communities of players. Customers can find products for different needs within the same game selection. Bingo enthusiasts looking for a nostalgic gaming experience with the good old fun of traditional bingo on an electronic format have their answer in themes from the Legacy line or the Classic Bonus line, like Plus 3 or Multi Mega.

Clients desiring to try innovative bingo products that combine exciting features and game modes where the bingo dynamic is mixed with other casino product categories have their answers in games from the Bingo Collection, like Bingo-Go or 30 Mania!

This amplitude of video bingo choices, boosted by strong emotions, caters to a wide range of player preferences and guarantees that FBM’s video bingos are always a worthwhile choice when looking for a joyful moment on a casino floor.

CRM: FBM’s Strategic Tool for Anticipating Market Trends

The fast pace of evolution and constant changes in the casino industry demand close monitoring from game providers, and there is no crystal ball to predict the long-term future of casino products in all markets. Several companies operating in multiple areas have been at the top and then suddenly lost their way by letting industry transformation slip out of sight.

For FBM, both the Customer Relationship Management system and the act of Active Listening are the most strategic tools to stay at the forefront of the video bingo segment.

FBM’s dedicated customer service guarantees the client’s satisfaction and precious insights to anticipate market trends.

The company’s dedicated customer service fosters close relationships with casino operators, opening relevant channels to acquire data. Besides regular commercial communications, the global gaming brand creates special moments for active listening and celebration of bingo and casino operators’ contributions, such as the popular Champion’s Nights in the Philippines.

This constant monitoring of market data is crucial to staying ahead and swiftly adapting gaming offerings to meet emerging demands. This proactive approach enables the company to lead rather than follow, setting industry standards.

A strong ambition to keep shaping the future of Video Bingo

By balancing classic and innovative products, combining different value propositions in its video bingo portfolio, and anticipating market trends, FBM has sustained a leadership position in the competitive segment of video bingo.

FBM’s commitment to innovation, diverse offerings, and customer-centric strategies positions it to continue leading the video bingo segment. By embracing future trends and maintaining a pulse on market dynamics, FBM is set to not just keep pace with industry changes but to shape the future of casino gaming.

Opinion article written by Renato Almeida, Director at FBM