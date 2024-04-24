FBM launches FBM E-Motion: the newest online gaming platform for the Philippines

The online casino games developed under the FBM Group are now available for players in the Philippines.

FBM E-Motion promises to change the way local players interact with the FBM games.

Press release.- FBM kicks off a new chapter of its Champion journey in the Philippines with the launch of FBM E-Motion. The online gaming platform disclosed in the FBM Champion’s Night event held at Xylo at The Palace in Taguig marks a historic moment for the global gaming brand in its pursuit of redefining the gaming experience of Filipino players.

FBM E-Motion promises to change the way local players interact with the FBM games. The online casino games developed under the FBM Group are now available for players in the Philippines to enjoy anytime and anywhere. Whether it is a video bingo, a slots theme, or a table game, Filipino gaming enthusiasts have the control in the palm of their hands to start joyful gaming sessions.

One platform, multiple benefits for the players

The FBM E-Motion introduction means significant improvements to the local players’ gaming experience in multiple areas. The game’s accessibility is more convenient, as customers can access the platform with any desktop or mobile device.

Besides the improved accessibility, FBM E-Motion offers more gaming options since players can have fun playing various game categories from different providers. With more variety of gaming choices comes thrilling gaming opportunities as FBM E-Motion keeps users engaged with regular promotional campaigns, jackpots and bonuses to conquer.

According to the firm, in terms of safety and reliability, FBM E-Motion guarantees the highest quality standards. The platform got the license from PAGCOR, and all gaming services offered follow the excellence standards practiced by the FBM brand in the land-based universe, meeting all the criteria regarding legality and compliance with gaming regulations.

FBM E-Motion can be described as a user-centric platform, due to the prioritization of users’ needs, preferences, and overall satisfaction through a 24/7 dedicated customer service available in bingo halls nationwide.

The company stated that this platform also stands out as the only digital platform allowing Filipino players to enjoy FBM games online in the Philippines.

FBM E-Motion is a game changer in the Filipino online gaming landscape

The release of FBM E-Motion materializes a new entertainment era for the FBM Group in the Philippines. With this step, FBM adds a new layer of engagement with the players’ community, allowing customers to try their favourite FBM titles inside and outside bingo halls in ways that were not possible.

The user-friendly interface of FBM E-Motion facilitates smooth navigation, stimulating players to try a solution crafted with cutting-edge technologies, attending to the latest trends of innovation and entertainment in this Asian country. Players can immerse themselves in a diverse range of memorable gaming experiences with FBM-exclusive games and video bingos, slots or table games provided by different providers.

The launch of FBM E-Motion kicks off FBM’s journey in the world of online gaming in the Philippines. With its promise of innovation, excitement and accessibility, the platform is ready to captivate players and redefine the future of their gaming experiences.

