Amatic Industries at ICE Barcelona 2025: A strong showcase of innovation

ICE Barcelona 2025 proved to be a successful platform for Amatic to strengthen existing partnerships and establish new ones.

Press release.- Amatic Industries presented a well-rounded portfolio of new products at the International Casino Exhibition (ICE) 2025 in Barcelona. The three-day event provided an opportunity for the Austrian gaming company to connect with industry professionals and highlight its recent developments.

Visitors responded positively to the introduction of the CXs50 cabinet with its modern, sleek design and notable features. Another highlight was the launch of Lucky Link, a multi-level jackpot solution, that generated steady interest from attendees.

Apart from that, Amatic impressed visitors with new game releases and as many conversations with clients and industry professionals confirmed, the company is well-positioned for the future and is heading in the right direction.

A representative of Amatic’s sales team said: “We are very happy with the reception we received here in Barcelona. The energy and enthusiasm around our products have been incredible. It’s clear that operators are as excited as we are about these innovations.”

After many meaningful conversations and networking opportunities, combined with authentic Austrian snacks, the conclusion is, that ICE Barcelona 2025 proved to be a successful platform for Amatic to strengthen existing partnerships and establish new ones. While the transition to Barcelona marked a change for ICE, the relocation did not seem to impact the international success of the company.