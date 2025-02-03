Flutter reaches €330m settlement with Aviator LLC in crash game trademark dispute

Aviator accused the gambling giant of using its copyright and trademark.

Georgia.- Flutter and the Georgian company Aviator LLC have reportedly agreed on a €330m settlement to resolve allegations that Flutter infringed on the latter’s copyright and trademarks with its Aviator crash game. Aviator will also provide games to the Irish gambling giant.

Aviator LLC sued Flutter and Spribe, the developer of the popular Aviator game, at Georgia’s Court of the First Instance last year. It demanded payment of damages, arguing that the crash game made use of a trademarked image. Flutter and Spribe rejected the claims, arguing that the case lacked merit and that Spribe owned global copyright to the game’s intellectual property. However, in September, the Georgian court ordered the companies to pay €300m in damages.

Aviator argued that Spribe infringed on its IP

It looked like Flutter would mount an appeal against the decision, but Aviator’s lawyer, Nikoloz Gogilidze, has now issued a statement saying that Aviator has entered into a long-term deal to provide Aviator-branded games to Flutter. “As part of the deal both parties have agreed to settle their outstanding legal dispute,” he said.

Curiously, Aviator is owned by Teimuraz Ugulava, the former owner of Adjarabet, which Flutter bought for €330m in 2019. It appears that Aviator LLC is still pursuing legal action against Spribe, which withdrew its Aviator crash game from the Georgian market in January 2024.