SYNOT: “We received excellent feedback about our presence at this year’s ICE event”

Miroslav Valenta and Roland Andrýsek, sales directors of SYNOT Group, and Martina Krajčí, CCO of SYNOT Games, shared their impressions of their presence at ICE Barcelona 2025 and their plans for this year.

Exclusive interview.- During the latest edition of ICE, which took place from 20-22 January in Barcelona, Focus Gaming News had the opportunity to talk to Miroslav Valenta and Roland Andrýsek, sales directors of SYNOT Group, and Martina Krajčí, CCO of SYNOT Games, about the development of the event, SYNOT’s products and innovations that most impressed visitors and the plans for the year in terms of goals and future attendances at events.

How would you evaluate Synot Group’s performance and presence during the event?

Valenta: We would evaluate our experience very positively. We received excellent feedback about our presence at this year’s ICE event. Our booth was completely new and twice the size of our previous one in London. We shifted to a more casino-style environment and dedicated a large section of the booth to our interactive and online products. This allowed us to showcase nearly our entire product portfolio for land-based machines, which is great.

We also had a huge number of visitors coming to our booth and what I observed was that they stayed much longer than before and that’s very important for us because it allowed us to make connections and have time to speak to customers and leave a strong impression.

Which products or innovations showcased at your booth have received the most attention from attendees?

Krajčí: Maybe I’ll start with online products. From the games’ perspective, not only the games themselves but also our other products gained attention. One example is our retention tool, Peak, which includes prize drops, tournaments, and the Wheel of Luck. This was particularly interesting for both our current and potential clients, who were really interested to see the new products coming to online gaming.

Valenta: For the land-based segment, we received very positive feedback on our latest linked progressive slot machine, Super Link, which includes a buy bonus feature on every single game. It had a strong impact on our customers who were positively surprised by this new product.

We also showcased a completely new cabinet, the ST2-32, which features an integrated LCD touch panel and a new game mix called Gamifire Prime, which is built on a brand new platform and includes a diverse range of thrilling classic games and exciting Hold&Respin titles. It has attracted a lot of attention because it’s the latest product from our portfolio with some game concepts we never used before and that’s something that caught the huge attention of our customers and visitors.

Could you share some of Synot Group’s key priorities and target markets for 2025?

Andrýsek: There hasn’t been much change since the last time we spoke. Our long-term strategy remains the same: to sustain and strengthen our position in existing markets and that’s the main target for 2025 together with expansion into some regions.

Speaking specifically about land-based operations, our main focus for expansion is the Latin American region, especially in LatAm countries where we have a small footprint in land-based and online activities. We have successfully obtained a licence in Colombia, we also have a licence in Brazil, where we are ready to integrate our games with some of the biggest operators in the region.

We also have activities in Mexico, both in land-based and online gaming. Beyond these countries, we see strong potential in Argentina and Chile. Having the opportunity to be at ICE Barcelona and present our products was great because due to the relocation of the event, we had the opportunity to connect with more clients from these regions than we could have dealt with in London.

What upcoming exhibitions or events in 2025 are you particularly excited about, and what can we expect from Synot Group at those events?

Andrýsek: In terms of exhibitions, we will be at the Belgrade Future Gaming in Serbia, which is a very important market for us in both segments. That event will take place in June. Then, we will head to Romania. Last year was challenging, and we did not exhibit there, but we are making a return to Bucharest.

We will also participate in the Sofia exhibition, where we had an opportunity to exhibit last year. It was our first time there because we entered into the Bulgarian market last year. Apart from that, one of the most important events for us is the SYNOT Open Day. This is an extremely important event for us as we bring in hundreds of business partners and clients. It’s extremely popular and a great opportunity to present our latest products. Alongside the product showcases, we also hold presentations where we share insights into trends and developments in the gaming industry.

Krajčí: As regards the online industry, we will have a stand at SBC Lisbon this year as well as SiGMA Rome, which recently changed locations from Milan to Rome.

We will also attend SBC Rio, as we are expanding our online presence in LatAm as we mentioned, and we will also be at the Rimini event next month. Additionally, we are looking at several African events and maybe some Canadian expos.