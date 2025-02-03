Virginia sports betting handle reaches $734m in December

The sports wagering handle was up 16 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Virginia’s sports betting handle was $734m in December, up 16 per cent compared to December 2023 but 3.5 per cent behind November’s record of $761m. Mobile wagers reached $729.5m while bettors wagered $4.9m at retail locations.

According to the Virginia Lottery report, bettors won $684.8m and operators held 6.75 per cent. Adjusted gross revenue after player winnings came to $43.9m, with just $12,883 from retail. The revenue total was 45 per cent behind November’s record of $80.6m.

The Virginia Lottery does not publish a full breakdown of operator performance. However, eleven of the 13 mobile operators and three casinos licensed for betting reported net positive AGR. Tax from the 15 per cent AGR levy on sports betting was $6.6m, with 97.5 per cent going to the state’s General Fund. The remaining 2.5 per cent goes to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund.

Casinos gaming revenue

Casino gaming revenue for December from activity at Hard Rock Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth and Caesars Virginia totalled $74.9m, up 17.7 per cent from November’s $63.6m. Slots generated $56.6m and table games $18.3m.

Hard Rock Bristol posted adjusted gaming revenue of $20.6m (slots $17m and table games $3.5m), Rivers Casino Portsmouth $25.9m (slots $17.9m and table games $7.9m) and Caesars Virginia $28.3m (slots $21.5m and table games $6.8m). Casinos paid $16.2m in taxes to the Gaming Proceeds Fund.