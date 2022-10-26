Horseshoe Lake Charles casino resort to reopen on December 12

The former Isle of Capri Lake Charles has been closed for two years.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has announced the opening of its newest resort, the Horseshoe Lake Charles, in Louisiana, on December 12. The former Isle of Capri Lake Charles will open in a new, land-based venue after being closed for more than two years due to the pandemic and damage from Hurricane Laura.

The new 60,000-square-foot property will bring the Horseshoe brand to southwest Louisiana. Caesars promises “the ultimate gambling experience for guests, including new rooms, unmatched restaurants and a variety of entertainment.”

The property features nearly 1,000 slot machines and table games, as well as a WSOP Poker Room, a Caesars Sportsbook and 253 hotel rooms inspired by local scenery. There will be a wide range of food and beverage outlets, with Gordon Ramsay Steak to open in mid-2023.

Anthony Carano, president and COO of Caesars Entertainment, said: “When we closed the Isle of Capri in 2020, we were not expecting the property to be shut down for this length of time.

“But we couldn’t be prouder of our team and all of the hard work they’ve put into this beautiful property. We look forward to welcoming our partners and the community to celebrate with us as we commemorate this milestone and introduce them to Horseshoe Lake Charles.”

Jeff Favre, senior vice president and general manager of Horseshoe Lake Charles, said: “The support from the Lake Charles community has been tremendous, and we can’t wait to welcome our guests back to experience our all-new resort. After being closed for more than two years, to reopen as a Horseshoe casino is the cherry on top of a pretty spectacular celebration.”

Horseshoe Lake Charles will open at noon on December 12, provide it gets Louisiana Gaming Control Board approval. Fireworks are planned for the evening.