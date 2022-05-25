Horseshoe Hammond Casino supports Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

The venue has donated $20,000 to the organisation and helped with the Senior Pantry Pack Initiative.

US.- Horseshoe Hammond Casino has donated $20,000 to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. The casino has also helped in packing more than 190 boxes of perishable foods for the organisation’s Senior Pantry Pack Initiative.

The Caesars Entertainment-owned casino’s donation is in addition to $150,000 already donated to charitable causes over the past year. Casino volunteers have completed 2,500 hours of work. It is estimated that 100,000 persons in Northwest Indiana suffer from food insecurity, lacking access to nutrition for themselves and their families.

The venue has also supported Haven House Foundation, Salvation Army, Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana and Meals on Wheels. It also assembled 200 hygiene kits for Clean the World.

Horseshoe Hammond’s vice president and assistant general manager, Noah Hirsch, said: “The work that the Northwest Indiana Food Bank does throughout our communities is vitally important, and Horseshoe Hammond is excited to help support the Senior Pantry Pack Initiative.

“Our team was appreciative to have the opportunity to tour the Food Bank, pack boxes and play a part in the fight against food insecurities in our community. We look forward to our continued partnership with the Northwest Indiana Food Bank.”

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians donates $100,000 to food bank

In 2021, The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (SMBMI) donated $100,000 to the Las Vegas non-profit, Three Square Food Bank. The donation provided over 300,000 meals to people who are being impacted by food insecurity in Southern Nevada.

The Indian Tribe owns and operates the rebranded Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel in San Bernardino County, Southern California.

