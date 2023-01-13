Homestand Sports sign content partnership with SportsGrid in Canada

The SportsGrid Canada channel is set to debut in February.

The firms have signed a strategic content alliance to produce and distribute exclusive original programming.

Canada.- Homestand Sports, the consumer media division of Parleh Media Group, has announced a strategic content alliance with sports wagering streaming network SportsGrid to produce and distribute exclusive original programming across the network’s streaming-connected TV platforms in Canada. The SportsGrid Canada channel is set to debut in February.

Sports fans will be able to access Homestand Sports daily through the network and access real-time Canadian-focused game coverage, sports wagering data, and news. The deal will include live coverage of the NHL Deadline, on March 3.

Homestand Sports President Kevin Kennedy said: “We are in the business of sports entertainment. I’m excited about being able to distribute our brand of sports content to more Canadians and give sports fans an alternative to what’s already out there. We’ve identified young, high-achieving talent in the sports media business, and we are giving them a platform to connect with sports fans by using their authentic voice every single day.”

SportsGrid Canada general manager Jason Sukhraj added: “In choosing the network’s strategic content partner in Canada, it was critical to align with a media producer with the programming expertise and talent team to scale the essential original programming coverage of Canadian sports.

“The founders of Homestand Sports share SportsGrid’s enthusiasm for the opportunity to reach Canadian sports fans on FAST channels, and they have developed a business model that fits perfectly with our regional network strategy.”

In August, BetMGM and SportsGrid announced an expansion and extension of their strategic partnership reached in February. Under the multi-year agreement, BetMGM’s trading team and experts provide insight during various broadcasts including Ferrall Coast to Coast, Pro Football Today and In-Game Live Primetime.

SportsGrid launched on the streaming platform FuboTV in the US and Canada. SportsGrid is a live 24-hour sports wagering platform providing 18 hours of programming hosted by sports and betting experts and guests.

The network offers real-time sports news, data, analytics, and statistics broadcasted from production facilities in New York City and from the SG Studios & Production Hub in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Football analyst Warren Sharp joined SportsGrid. He provides reports across the network’s weekday and weekend live programming. Sharp will offer comments, breaking news, and game-specific odds and lines opportunities, bringing sports betting aspects to SportsGrid.

Recently, SportsGrid announced it would launch a new Spanish-language multinational ad-supported streaming channel called SportsGrid Deportes. The channel will launch in July 2023 in the US, Mexico, and Latin America.