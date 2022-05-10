Parleh Media names Canadian broadcaster James Sharman as head of soccer content

Sharman has also become an investor in the company.

Canada.- The independent content and production company Parleh Media Group has named Canadian soccer broadcaster James Sharman as its new head of soccer content. He has also become an investor in the company.

Sharman will be in charge of supervising the Canadian firm’s soccer content. He will oversee the daily videos and shows as well as host The Parleh’s new Soccer Sports Betting Show.

Mark Silver, founder and CEO of Parleh Media Group, said: “James’s passion and insights on the game are unmatched. He has an incredible ability to connect with fans on all levels.

“With soccer poised to become one of the top sports for wagering in North America, we are doubling down on our soccer content strategy. Having James’ creative ideas and insightful perspectives will be a huge benefit to sports fans and Parleh partners. We’re thrilled to have him as part of the Parleh leadership team.”

Sharman commented: “I continue to be amazed by the remarkable growth, and the leadership team’s commitment to producing a large volume of unique, high-quality content. The Parleh platform is incredibly well positioned as sports media and sport betting continues to converge. I am looking forward to working with their talented network of creators and taking our footy coverage to an exciting new level.”

With 25 years of experience in the Canadian soccer media, Sharman has worked at Sportsnet, OneSoccer, Fox Sports, and The Score. He has covered men’s and women’s games, including FIFA World Cup tournaments, the UEFA EURO Championship, UEFA Champions League, Olympics, MLS, and CONCACAF Champions League.

