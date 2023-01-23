High 5 Games and BetMGM sign content partnership in Pennsylvania

BetMGM players in the state now have access to High 5 Games slots.

US.- High 5 Games and igaming operator BetMGM have signed a new partnership in the state of Pennsylvania. High 5 Games slots, including Platinum Goddess, Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds and Green Machine Deluxe, are now available to BetMGM users in the state.

In July, High 5 Games received an Interactive Gaming Manufacturer Licence from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), granting it permission to offer its games to providers in the state.

Tony Singer, High 5 Games CEO, said: “BetMGM has been a fantastic partner for us, and we’re excited to expand our relationship into Pennsylvania. Slot fans have responded well to what High 5 has to offer, including Rapid Rewards, our in-game journey promotions. We can’t wait to roll out more of our content in Pennsylvania and expand with BetMGM as they move into new markets.”

High 5 Games and BetMGM already have similar content partnerships in New Jersey, Ontario and Michigan.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue hits record in 2022

Pennsylvania’s gaming industry saw its best financial year in 2022, with the combined revenue of slot machines, table games, sports wagering, igaming, video gaming terminals (VGTs) and fantasy contests reaching $5.2bn.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) figures surpassed 2021’s prior record of $4.7bn. Total taxes to state and local governments hit $2.12bn.

In December, gaming revenue reached $475m, with the 18 online casinos recording $134.6m in revenue. During the same month, sports betting handle totalled $754.8m, down from November’s $789.2m, and up from the $750.4m registered in December 2021. The sportsbooks reported adjusted, taxable revenue of $54.6m.