High 5 Games secures igaming licence in Pennsylvania

Operators in Pennsylvania will have access to Secrets of the Forest and Dangerous Beauty.

The firm has been granted an Interactive Gaming Manufacturer Licence from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

US.- High 5 Games has received an Interactive Gaming Manufacturer Licence from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), granting it permission to offer its games to providers in Pennsylvania.

Operators in the state will have access to 12 titles including Secrets of the Forest, Dangerous Beauty, Golden Knight, and Midnight Eclipse.

Tony Singer, CEO and founder of High 5 Games, said: “Over a year ago, we developed a plan to invest in North America, expand into every major market, and significantly grow our footprint across the continent. As one of the biggest igaming markets in the United States, Pennsylvania has always been our top priority and we’ve been working diligently to bring our brand of entertainment to players there. With our Pennsylvania license, we’re ready to go.”

High 5 Games has received igaming supplier licences in several North American jurisdictions. Titles from High 5 Games can be found at online casinos in New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Ontario, and Quebec.

In May, a selection of High 5 titles went live in Michigan via DraftKings, including Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds, The Green Machine Deluxe, and Platinum Goddess. The same month, High 5 Games announced that its gaming titles were available in New Jersey via BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino, and Party Casino. In April, High 5 Games went live on PlayEagle, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort’s new online casino, in Michigan.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $447.7m in May

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests generated $447.7m in May. That’s 3.2 per cent less than the revenue of $461.6m generated in April but an increase of 8.4 per cent year-on-year.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs).

