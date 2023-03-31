Henry Meijdam voted in as Van Kansspelen chairman

Meijdam replaces interim chair Aad Kobus at the Dutch gambling association.

The Netherlands.- Henry Meijdam has been elected as the new chairman of the Dutch gambling association Van Kansspelen. He was chosen at a general meeting of members this week and will take up the position tomorrow (April 1).

Meijdam has served in political leadership roles, including as mayor of Zaanstad and Lelystad and deputy for the province of North Holland. He has also worked as an advisor and director for several organisations and companies. He replaces Aad Kobus, who has been serving as interim chairman of Van Kansspelen.

Meijdam said: “As chairman, I would like to work together with members. They have important issues on their agenda, which I am happy to commit to. But first of all, I want to get to know members and the various stakeholders. Many Dutch people enjoy our activities. We would like to serve them in a modern way, where fun and responsible gaming goes hand in hand.”

Kobus said: “We have found an experienced director as chairman in Henry Meijdam. As a sector, we face various challenges in and around politics and entrepreneurship. With Henry’s experience and profile, we want to put Van Kansspelen further on the map and best represent the sector.”

Van Kansspelen worked with another Dutch trade association VNLOK on a draft voluntary code of conduct following the launch of the Netherlands’ regulated igaming market in early October 2021. The expiry date of the voluntary advertising code has been put back to June 1 as operators await an expected ban on untargeted gambling adverts in the Netherlands.