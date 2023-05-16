Hat-Trick of success with PixBet Fantasy 5 launch

WeAreFantasy launches PixBet Fantasy 5, a new fantasy football game for Brazilian fans. The game offers a chance to win big prizes, including a R$55,555 jackpot.

Press release.- WeAreFantasy is delighted to announce the launch of PixBet Fantasy 5, the exciting new fantasy game for long-established Brazilian operator PixBet.

Fantastic Série A Fantasy Game

PixBet Fantasy 5 is a seriously entertaining fantasy game for all fans of Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. The simple-to-play game combines Brazil’s love of football with their passion for fun. The eye-catching platform is quick and easy to use for maximum enjoyment.

The premise is simple; users select five players from Série A, one from five of the available upcoming fixtures. Every selected player has a points target. Should a user’s chosen player beat their target points, it’s a successful prediction for the user.

The aim of the game is to select five players that will beat their target points. If the user correctly predicts between two and four players, they win a prize in the sportsbook.

While everyone would be happy to take home a great prize from the sportsbook, the one everyone will be keeping their fingers crossed for is the grand prize jackpot. Should a user be lucky (or clever) enough to correctly select all five of their players, they will reap the mega jackpot of R$55,555!

Triple Win for WeAreTechnology Group with PixBet

It’s a hat-trick of success for WeAreGame as PixBet Fantasy 5 kicks off this week, as it’s the third thrilling project we’ve been involved in so far.

The trio of success started towards the end of 2022 with the launch of our outstanding video product PixBet.tv and our thrilling Fantasy League products on the Free-to-Play (FTP) site PixJogos.

PixBet TV is an action-packed football-filled television service, giving Brazilians all they need to keep up-to-date with the latest football action. Users have access to everything from news, interviews, and sneak previews. And it’s not just football, users can also enjoy plenty of other sports like baseball, basketball, boxing, MMA, tennis, and more.

And if watching everything football-related isn’t enough for hungry football fans, they can enjoy another football treat by playing at PixJogos where there are plenty of options for eager Brazilians, as users take their pick from different tournaments and leagues – all for free!

Why WeAreFantasy?

More and more businesses are turning to fantasy sports. It has so much going for it. Fantasy games are a great way to attract new players. They boost acquisition and retention by bringing the fun back into sports.

WeAreFantasy can create either stand-alone or integrated products with all sorts of features. Choose from Fantasy Pools, with custom contests, match formats, leaderboards, stats and leagues, or our engaging F2P Predictor Games including; Match Winner, Scoreline, Season Winner, and Survivor.

We take care of customer management and platform management tools to keep your fantasy site running smoothly every step of the way. Each of our creations is customisable, there’s nothing generic about us.

Here’s to Success, PixBet Fantasy 5!

We wish everyone at PixBet Fantasy 5 the best of luck with their exciting new platform. We’re sure it’s going to take Brazil by storm.

If you want to know more about how we can help you start your fantasy business with WeAreFantasy, iGaming business in general, or expand your current brand with our platforms solutions, contact us via email at: hello@weare.game