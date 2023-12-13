Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel expects to complete expansion in 2024

The project includes a 25,000-square-foot gaming floor expansion.

US.- Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel expects to complete its $275m expansion project by late 2024. The project at the venue in Murphy, North Carolina, includes a 25,000-square-foot gaming floor expansion, a new 296-room hotel tower and a 1,700-space parking deck.

The expanded gaming floor will feature 300 new slot machines, eight additional table games a World Series of Poker – Poker Room, a 22-seat casino centre bar and an expanded motorcoach lobby for buses. These are expected mid-year.

The new hotel tower will have 296 rooms, an indoor pool, a fitness centre, a 9,600-square-foot spa and salon, a newly expanded hotel porte-cochere, a new hotel lobby with upgraded hotel registration and a rooftop restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, mountain views, and a 25-seat bar and wine cellar. The hotel tower is expected to open in late 2024.