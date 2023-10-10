Iowa sports betting handle reaches $245.8 in September

The handle was up by 22.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Iowa’s sports betting handle was $245.8 in September, up 22.8 per cent compared to the $200.2m wagered in September 2022. The handle was also 74.1 per cent higher than in August this year ($141.2m). Some $222.3m was wagered online and the remaining $23.4m with retail sportsbooks.

According to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, revenue reached $24.1m, a 5.1 per cent decline compared to September 2023’s $25.4m, but 78.5 per cent ahead of August of 2023 ($13.5m) Online sports betting accounted for $20.9m of revenue and retail wagering $3.1m. Sports betting tax for August reached $1.6m and players won $221.7m.

Diamond Jo in Dubuque and partner FanDuel reported $6m in revenue from $52.6m in wagers. Wild Rose in Jefferson and partner DraftKings followed with $3.4m in revenue from a $42m sports betting handle.

Wild Rose in Clinton/ DraftKings reported revenue of $2.8m, from $31.7m in wagers. Wild Rose in Emmetsburg, another DraftKings partner, reported $2.6m from $26m in bets and Diamond Jo in Worth, which also works with DraftKings, $2.6m from $21.7m.