Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon could break ground in December

The California venue has posted an update on Facebook.

US.- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon in Kern County, California, has announced that it expects to break ground in by the end of the year. The casino posted on Facebook and said the groundbreaking could happen “sometime in December.” It also posted renders on Instagram.

The $600m venue is to include a 166,500-square-foot gaming floor, a 400-room, 11-storey hotel, convention space, an event centre and a restaurant. In 2022, the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs agreed to place 320 acres of land near the junction of Highway 99 and 166 into Federal Trust to allow the state to enter into a Class III gaming compact with the Tejon Tribe and its partner Hard Rock International to move forward.

In September, the California State Senate passed a bill ratifying a gaming compact between the state and the Tejon Indian Tribe.

California sports betting ballot initiatives submitted to attorney general

Two ballot initiatives that aim to give tribes exclusive rights to offer retail and online sports betting in California have been filed with the state’s attorney general. The submissions aim to put the Tribal Gaming Protection Act (23-0031) and The Sports Wagering Regulation and Tribal Gaming Protection Act (23-0030) on the 2024 election ballot in the state.

According to the Sports Wagering Regulation and Tribal Gaming Protection Act, “online and in-person sports wagering must be well-regulated by Indian tribes, the federal government, and the State of California, to stamp out the black market of illegal gambling operations and to allow adults, whose age-eligibility has been verified in person, the choice to participate in this activity with strong consumer protections.”