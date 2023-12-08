California’s Red Hawk Resort and Casino plans expansion

The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians of California plans to add an event centre.

US.- The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians of California plans to add an event centre to Red Hawk Resort and Casino in California. The venue has already been undergoing an expansion, including the addition of a 156-room hotel and an entertainment complex.

Red Hawk Resort and Casino has an 88,000-square-foot gaming floor with more than 2,100 slot machines and over 70 table games. According to local reports, the event centre will be on the 200 acres that the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians asked the federal government to place in trust in September during a reclassification of the land for economic development.

California sports betting ballot initiatives submitted to attorney general

Two ballot initiatives that time to give tribes exclusive rights to offer retail and online sports betting in California have been filed with the state’s attorney general. The submissions aim to put the Tribal Gaming Protection Act (23-0031) and The Sports Wagering Regulation and Tribal Gaming Protection Act (23-0030) on the 2024 election ballot in the state.

According to the Sports Wagering Regulation and Tribal Gaming Protection Act, “online and in-person sports wagering must be well-regulated by Indian tribes, the federal government, and the State of California, to stamp out the black market of illegal gambling operations and to allow adults, whose age-eligibility has been verified in person, the choice to participate in this activity with strong consumer protections.”