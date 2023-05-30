Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa to hold groundbreaking event

The ceremony will be held indoors in Rideau Carleton Casino

The event will take place on June 6.

Canada.- After delays due to the pandemic, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa will finally hold a groundbreaking ground ceremony on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. At 2.30pm local time, Hard Rock International executives will be joined by elected officials and business and community leaders as they unveil new renders of the project.

The ceremony will be held at the Rideau Carleton Casino‘s live venue, The Joint, and will feature remarks by Ottawa’s Mayor and City officials; Seminole Tribe representatives; Hard Rock International officials; and Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation officials. There will be pictures taken with Hard Rock’s guitar-handled shovels.

