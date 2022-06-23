Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens expected to open in 2026

Hard Rock International has given more details on its planned integrated casino resort in Greece.

Greece.- Hard Rock International and GEK Terna Group have announced more details for their construction and operation of an integrated resort and casino at Hellinikon, the former airport in the Greek capital of Athens. The 5-Star luxury resort is scheduled to open in 2026.

Construction of the project is expected to begin within the first few months of 2023 and will last around three years. The development will include a casino with 200 tables and 2,000 gaming machines and a tower with more than 1,000 guest rooms and suites overlooking the waterfront and views across Athens to the Parthenon. The project includes an entertainment venue, the highest outdoor rooftop terrace in Athens and a spa.

Hard Rock International chairman Jim Allen said: “We are thrilled to announce the partnership with GEK Terna Group and further expand Hard Rock’s reach across the globe in the great City of Athens,” said “This development will bring over 3,000 jobs to the people of Greece and we look forward to bringing our unique brand of entertainment to provide an unparalleled experience for guests of all ages.”

GEK Terna Group chairman and CEO George Peristeris said: “This development will create a premium tourism spot, expected to offer employment to thousands of people, yield significant revenues to the public sector, and add value to Greece’s brand.

“Along with Hard Rock we are realising a private investment of over 1 billion euros, reaffirming our trust in Greece’s prospects and potential.”

Hard Rock had lost out to Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment during the initial tender more than two years ago, but Mohegan then withdrew its interest in the Hellinikon Integrated Resort. Last October, GEK Terna received approval to buy out Mohegan Gaming and proceed with the project.