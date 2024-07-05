Hard Rock Digital launches in the Netherlands amid uncertain future for igaming 

The brand has a licensing agreement with iCasino BV.

The Netherlands.- The Hard Rock Digital brand has been launched in the Dutch online gambling market through a partnership with iCasino BV. The operator has rebranded its iCasino.nl site as HardRockCasino.nl.

iCasino BV is a Maastricht-based operator led by former Novomatic Netherlands CEO Paul Strikers. It gained an operating licence from the Dutch gambling regulator, Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), in May. Its player management solution was provided by Bragg, which is also providing its remote games server.

Coming shortly after LeoVegas’ launch of BetMGM in the Netherlands, the new arrival makes the Dutch market increasingly competitive at a time of some uncertainty.

This week, Teun Struycken was named as the new minister for legal protections with responsibility for gambling policy. The politician is a member of the New Social Contract party, which has advocated for a ban on online gambling and a ban on all gambling advertising. The new coalition government has also proposed an increase in gambling tax.

Strikers said: “When entering a highly competitive market like The Netherlands, with its strong emphasis on operator compliance, we wanted to have the best foundation, and Bragg’s suite of content and technology solutions provides that.

“Dutch players will benefit from access to the latest titles and the best offers, bringing the best in Hard Rock Casino style to our igaming offering.”

Bragg CEO Matevž Mazij added: “We’re excited to be able to support hardrockcasino.nl as it launches in the Dutch market. Hard Rock Digital is an internationally recognisable brand with a fantastic global presence.”