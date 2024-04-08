DeSantis endorses allocation of gambling compact money to environmental initiatives

The bill directs funds from a prior gambling agreement to finance environmental initiatives.

US.- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed SB 1638 into law, allocating gambling revenues towards environmental projects. The bill outlines a framework for the state to annually allocate funds towards, starting with $536m in the upcoming fiscal year. Initiatives will also include upgrading sewage infrastructure.

The bill leverages directs funds from the gambling agreement between Florida and the Seminole Tribe in signed in 2021. That agreement granted the tribe permission to expand gaming offerings at casinos and introduce online sports betting.

Over the initial five years of betting operations, the Seminole Tribe pledged to pay $2.5bn in installments to the state.