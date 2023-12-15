Hard Rock Digital creates Hard Rock Games to expand social gaming

Hard Rock Games is a new business unit focused on the development and management of free-to-play online games.

US.- Hard Rock Digital has announced the creation of Hard Rock Games, a new business unit focused on the development and management of free-to-play online games. Through its recent acquisition of social mobile gaming company WGames, Hard Rock Games will have enhanced in-house technology and operational and development capabilities.

Rafi Ashkenazi, executive managing director of Hard Rock Digital, said: “With the addition of WGames’ world class games, technology and operations, we have set the stage to accelerate growth for our social gaming business. Hard Rock Games’ enhanced capabilities will allow us to better engage our worldwide player communities with exceptional digital experiences and entertain our players like no one else can.”

Daniel Kajouie, founder of WGames and managing director of Hard Rock Games, added: “It’s truly an honor to be part of the incredible Hard Rock organization, a global entertainment and hospitality leader, and we look forward to developing immersive gaming experiences for our millions of customers worldwide.”

Seminole Hard Rock names Elena Alvarez as SVP of marketing and brand partnerships

Seminole Hard Rock has appointed Elena Alvarez as senior vice president of marketing and brand partnerships for Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International. She is responsible for the development of brand activations and integrating assets across hotels, cafes, retail and casinos.

Alvarez will also continue to oversee global marketing of the cafe division of Hard Rock International. She reports to Jeff Hook, executive vice president of marketing/CMO of Seminole Hard Rock support services and, with respect to brand partnerships, to Keith Sheldon, president of entertainment.