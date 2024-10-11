Hard Rock Bristol to open permanent facility on November 14

The complex will feature nearly 1,500 slot machines, over 50 table games, a sportsbook and a hotel.

US.- The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol has announced that its $550m permanent casino and resort in Virginia will open on November 14. The opening ceremony will feature a Hard Rock guitar smash and a concert by country music icon Blake Shelton at the new Hard Rock Live entertainment venue.

The opening was originally scheduled for July, but Hard Rock was granted a six-month delay. The temporary casino opened in July 2023 and has already received more than three million guests and paid more than $66m in gaming taxes.

Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International, said: “We are thrilled to open Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. Hard Rock’s rich history fits perfectly with Bristol’s distinction as the ‘Birthplace of Country Music. Both the Hard Rock brand and the new hotel and casino are rooted in great music.”

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is a 620,000 square feet resort destination that will feature nearly 1,500 slot machines, 50 table games, a sportsbook, a 303-room hotel, and multiple dining options, including a signature Hard Rock Cafe, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, YOUYU Asian Dining, Constant Grind, and the Marketplace. The facility also will house a Rock Shop, a 2,000-plus seat Hard Rock Live, and authentic music memorabilia.

Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Bristol, said: “Our incredible Hard Rock team has worked so hard to reach this milestone moment, and we have been inspired by the amazing support from the Bristol community. This new facility will offer the world-class entertainment and dining that Hard Rock is recognized for across the globe. We invite you to come check out the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, whether to game, dine or relax.”

Permanent casinos in Virginia

Caesars Virginia is under construction following groundbreaking in August 2022. Costing $650m, it will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor featuring more than 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness centre. Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests.

Last week, the Norfolk City Council approved a purchase and development agreement with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and Boyd Gaming for the construction of the long-planned Norfolk casino project, in Virginia.

In April, the Petersburg City Council unanimously approved Bruce Smith Enterprise and The Cordish Companies as the city’s development partner for a casino and entertainment district. The companies will codevelop a $1.4bn Live! Gaming & Entertainment District including Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia.

