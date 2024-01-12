Norfolk casino project delayed

The developers behind the Virginia casino project have requested additional time to present the design.

US.- The Pamunkey Indian Tribe and their development partners have requested additional time to the City of Norfolk to submit construction plans for the projected $500m HeadWaters Resort and Casino in Virginia.

The Tribe and the developer were scheduled to present the latest replication of HeadWaters Resort and Casino plans to the Architectural Review Board (ARB) on January 8, but the presentation has been delayed until January 22.

Casino spokesperson Jay Smith stated in an emailed communication that the tribe and the developer had engaged in discussions to address concerns and issues pertaining to the project and site before proceeding with the Architectural Review Board presentation, reported by Virginia local media outlet ,The Daily Press.

However, when pressed for specifics on the nature of these issues, Smith refrained from providing further details.

The new plans show a 65,000-square-foot casino next to Harbor Park, with several restaurants and a 12-story hotel that includes a pool, spa and fitness center. The $500m resort casino in Norfolk will include 2,000 slot machines, 50 table games, and the hotel with 300 guest rooms and suites. It doesn’t include a marina on the Elizabeth River as shown in earlier iterations of the casino plan from 2018.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander has previously said the city wouldn’t accept anything less than the full project promised to voters, who approved the casino project in a 2020 referendum.

The Tribe’s gaming operations need to begin by November 2025 before its state authorization expires. To meet that deadline, construction would likely need to start as early as the beginning of 2024.