Hard Rock Atlantic City appoints new management team

US.- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City casino has named a new management team. George Goldhoff has been named president of the casino and Mike Sampson general manager, both effective January 30, pending regulatory approval.

Goldhoff will report directly to Jim Allen, chairman and CEO of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. Sampson, who has been serving as interim general manager of Hard Rock Atlantic City, will report to Goldhoff.

In his new role as president, Goldhoff will focus on financial performance, market share growth, team member engagement and development, guest experience, and support of the greater Atlantic City community. Previously, he led management teams at several hospitality venues, including The Rainbow Room and The Plaza Hotel in New York.

Mike Sampson will oversee multiple areas of operation and administration at Hard Rock Atlantic City. With 32 years of experience in the casino industry, he also worked with Trump Entertainment Resorts and Seneca Gaming.

Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, said: “I’m confident George will continue to build on the incredible success we have achieved at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City. In just three years of rebranding our property in Cincinnati, he was able to make that casino the leader in the market, and I have every reason to believe he will lead our Atlantic City team into the next era with great success.”

In December, Hard Rock International started construction work on the permanent Hard Rock Casino in Bristol, Virginia. The development plan was approved back in October.

The $400m permanent casino is expected to be finished by July 2024 and will replace the 30,000-square-foot temporary venue at the former Belk store at the Bristol Mall.

Atlantic City casino earnings down slightly in Q2

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has announced second-quarter results. Atlantic City’s casinos and online affiliates posted a gross operating profit of $183.6m in April, May and June of this year, down 0.8 per cent from $185.1m in the same period in 2021 but above 2019 levels.

In terms of net revenue, casino licensees reported $828.8m, a 14.1 per cent increase over the same quarter last year. Gross operating profit reflects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and other expenses. Four of the nine Atlantic City casinos posted lower individual profits year-on-year and one, Bally’s, saw an operating loss of $3.7m.