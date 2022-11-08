Focus Gaming News | North America | Sports betting

West Virginia sports betting revenue rises in October

The mobile sports betting handle was $42.1m in October.
The mobile sports betting handle was $42.1m in October.
11/08/22

Sports bets were up 9 per cent and igaming12.4 per cent from the previous month.

US.- West Virginia’s sports betting and igaming handles increased in October, according to the figures released by the West Virginia Lottery. Sports bets hit $51.1m, a 9 per cent increase from the $46.9m wagered in September. but figures were down 17.1 per cent from $61.7m in October 2021.

The Mobile sports betting handle was $42.1m, a 13.2 per cent rise from September’s $37.2m but down 11.9 per cent from the $47.77m recorded in the same month in 2021. Sports betting revenue was $6.97m, up 27.3 per cent from September ($5.06m) and 89.9 per cent from October 2021 ($2.66m).

The handle for igaming, including online roulette, hit $317m, up 12.4 per cent from September’s $282.17m. Revenue declined 8.3 per cent from $10.26m to $9.4m. Taxes amounted to $430,473, down 27.3 per cent from September ($592,459).

West Virginia authorities consider proposal to make Hollywood Casino cashless

The West Virginia Lottery Commission is considering a proposal from operator Penn National to make Hollywood Casino in Charles Town, West Virginia, cashless. The commission has asked to see the process in action before giving approval.

In this article:
sports betting

Latest Articles