West Virginia sports betting revenue rises in October

Sports bets were up 9 per cent and igaming12.4 per cent from the previous month.

US.- West Virginia’s sports betting and igaming handles increased in October, according to the figures released by the West Virginia Lottery. Sports bets hit $51.1m, a 9 per cent increase from the $46.9m wagered in September. but figures were down 17.1 per cent from $61.7m in October 2021.

The Mobile sports betting handle was $42.1m, a 13.2 per cent rise from September’s $37.2m but down 11.9 per cent from the $47.77m recorded in the same month in 2021. Sports betting revenue was $6.97m, up 27.3 per cent from September ($5.06m) and 89.9 per cent from October 2021 ($2.66m).

The handle for igaming, including online roulette, hit $317m, up 12.4 per cent from September’s $282.17m. Revenue declined 8.3 per cent from $10.26m to $9.4m. Taxes amounted to $430,473, down 27.3 per cent from September ($592,459).

West Virginia authorities consider proposal to make Hollywood Casino cashless

The West Virginia Lottery Commission is considering a proposal from operator Penn National to make Hollywood Casino in Charles Town, West Virginia, cashless. The commission has asked to see the process in action before giving approval.