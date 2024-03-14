Groupe Partouche reports slight rise in revenue for Q1

The French casino operator reported gross gambling revenue of €173.2m.

France.- The casino operator Groupe Partouche has reported gross gambling revenue (GGR) of €173.2m for Q1, a rise of 0.7 per cent year-on-year. Net gaming revenue was up 1.4 per cent for the three months ending January 31 at €98.1m.

French GGR was €153.8m, with a 1.4 per cent rise in slots revenue (€121.2m) compensating for a drop of 5.2 per cent in table games GGR (€32.5m). Outside of France, GGR was up 7.3 per cent at €19.4m. Swiss GGR was up 52.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, Groupe Partouche has announced that it will work with Julien Manival, owner of Group Bonne Compagnie, on a new venture, Must Group, which will focus on hospitality and entertainment. The group will acquire a restaurant in Paris to open early next year and will redevelop a beachfront restaurant in Cannes.

It said: “The objective is to offer to a wide audience a unique experience, merging culinary passion, innovation and entertainment in a modern and festive approach.”

Groupe Partouche posted gross gambling revenue of €701.5m for full-year 2023. That’s a rise a 10.2 per cent year-on-year. The rise against 2022 revenue was partially due to the fact that some Covid-19 restrictions on land-based gambling remained in place until March 2022. Slot machine revenue was up 7.6 per cent and electronic traditional games revenue in France rose 20.3 per cent. However, there was also a 41.6 per cent rise in online GGR from Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Groupe Partouche and Betsson have launched online casino in Belgium. The deal was announced in June after Betsson sealed a deal to buy the Belgian operator Betfirst Group.