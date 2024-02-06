Groupe Partouche full-year gambling revenue up 10.3%

The French gambling operator has reported €701.5m in GGR.

France.- The gambling operator Groupe Partouche has posted gross gambling revenue of €701.5m for 2023. That’s a rise a 10.2 per cent year-on-year.

The rise against 2022 revenue was partially due to the fact that some Covid-19 restrictions on land-based gambling remained in place until March 2022. Slot machine revenue was up 7.6 per cent and electronic traditional games revenue in France rose 20.3 per cent. However, there was also a 41.6 per cent rise in online GGR from Switzerland.

Net gaming revenue was up 9 per cent at €332.9m. However, there was a 5.5 per cent rise in staff expenses and a 16.9 per cent rise in purchases and external expenses. Pre-tax profit came in at €24.5m, down 36.2 per cent. Net profit was down 37 per cent at €23.4m. EBITDA was up 0.7 per cent at €76.1m.

Groupe Partouche Belgium online casino deal

Groupe Partouche also provided an update on its deal with Betsson to provide online casino in Belgium. It had announced the deal in June after Betsson sealed a deal to buy the Belgian operator Betfirst Group.

Groupe Partouche says that its Casino Middelkerke land-based casino has now received a licence to offer online casino games in Belgium as of January 2024. Casino Middelkerke will also be moving its physical location to a seaside spot this year. It has been running temporarily in a hotel since becoming part of Partouche in July 2022.